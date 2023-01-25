Read full article on original website
Three SE Massachusetts Men Arrested in Connection to Massive Fraud Scheme
Three men from southeastern Massachusetts have been arrested along with four others in connection to a multi-million dollar federal COVID funding fraud scheme — with one South Easton man accused of buying a Rolls Royce and French bulldogs with the funds. The seven people allegedly involved in the multi-state...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation
FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
New Bedford Senator Montigny Secures Funding for Police Mental Health Program
This week, the new Healey-Driscoll administration announced a statewide grant program that was created by Massachusetts Senator Mark Montigny (D-New Bedford) that provides police officers across the Commonwealth with access to mental health services and peer support. Montigny worked with law enforcement officers Detective Rob Swartz and Officer Hank Turgeon...
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Boston Native Jennifer Coolidge Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Whether you are a fan of White Lotus or have watched the movie Legally Blonde hundreds of times like I have, chances are you love Jennifer Coolidge. It turns out Harvard University agrees as they have named the Massachusetts native the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. Harvard’s Hasty Pudding...
Fairhaven Firefighters and Harbormaster Tackle Fuel Spill
A fuel spill Saturday morning on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor prompted a response from the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Harbormaster. Fire Chief Todd Correia says the diesel was spotted near Union Wharf in Fairhaven. According to a press release, the fishing vessel Jack M. reported...
The First Openly Gay Member of Congress Was From Massachusetts
The first openly gay member of the Congress of the United States was from Massachusetts – and it wasn't Barney Frank. The first openly gay member of Congress was Rep. Gerry Eastman Studds, a Democrat. Studds was born in Mineola, Nassau County, New York, on May 12, 1937. According...
New Bedford Woman Wins $1 Million State Lottery Prize
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman who picked up a $1 million prize in the state lottery last week will be using the cash to pay for her daughter's college — and her own college loans. Edna Soares won the prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Emeralds...
New Bedford May Get New $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge
NEW BEDFORD — The city of New Bedford has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a new $21 million pedestrian bridge over Rt. 18. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the agreement in a release Tuesday, noting that the cost of constructing the proposed bridge would come entirely from MBTA coffers.
Cliff Ponte Considering a Fall River City Council Comeback
Two years after launching an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Fall River, former City Council President Cliff Ponte says he is considering a run for the council once more. Ponte served six years on the city council, four as the body's president, and nearly three months as acting mayor when Jasiel Correia took a leave of absence from October 15, 2019, until his term expired on January 6. 2020.
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up on the vehicle. The car hit the...
New Bedford Ward 3 Voters Choose Shawn Oliver and Carmen Amaral
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — Voters of New Bedford’s Ward 3 have chosen Shawn Oliver and Carmen Amaral as their top two candidates in Tuesday's preliminary election for city councilor. The two candidates received the most votes in a race featuring five other candidates and 686 total ballots cast....
