Creston flexes muscle with team title at Hawkeye Ten Tournament
(Clarinda) -- With the postseason looming, Creston wrestling put together a sterling performance at Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament. The Panthers totaled 243 points, had three champions, four runners-up and medaled all 14 wrestlers for the program's third title in the past four years and 13th in program history. "I think...
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
St. Albert, LC move up in IGHSAU state rankigns
(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lewis Central both moved up in the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Woodbine, Underwood, Treynor, Harlan and Sioux City East are also ranked. Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS...
KMAland Boys Bowling (1/26): Denison-Schleswig beats Harlan
(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig continued their winning ways with a conference win over Harlan Thursday night. Top score: Colton Owens, Clarinda (384) Runner-up: Grant Barr, Clarinda (369) Other Clarinda scores: Levi Wise 363, Tyson Bramble 306, Ronnie Weidman 296, Owen Johnson 283. Lenox scores: Brandon Cox 362, Jayden Stephens 323, Patton...
Crouse, Jeppesen light up scoreboard as East Mills fends off Riverside comeback
(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday. The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish. “A win’s a win,” senior...
After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
Clarinda wrestlers look to make splash at Hawkeye Ten, prepare for postseason
(Clarinda) -- With much of the schedule in the rearview mirror, Clarinda wrestling is gearing up for the home stretch of the 2022-23 season, which starts with hosting the Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament Saturday. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs for everyone on the team so far, which...
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life MemorialName:Levi RacinePronunciation: Age:25From:Shenandoah, Io…
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa
Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
Shen boil order lifted
(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
Harvey gets acclimated to Page County EMA job
(Clarinda) -- Jill Harvey describes her first three months as Page County's emergency management coordinator as "eye opening." Harvey succeeded Kris Grebert in the position in late October. A 1994 University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate, Harvey served as the Deputy Emergency Management Director in Phelps County, Nebraska for almost seven years, and filled in as the director before coming to Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Harvey says there are differences between Nebraska and Iowa in terms of emergency management.
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Clark appointed to Page County supervisor vacancy
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
