Northern Essex Community College Offers CNA Refresher Course and Local Exam Site
Northern Essex Community College, seeking to address the growing job needs of the healthcare industry, is presenting two new certified nurse assistant offerings. Students preparing to take the Massachusetts CNA exam may now take a refresher course at Northern Essex and, when ready, take the skills-based state exam on the college’s Lawrence Campus.
Weather Delay: Dyn Entrepreneur York Talks Business Growth Tonight in Haverhill
A talk by Kyle York, co-founder, CEO and managing partner at York IE, and moderated by invisaWear CEO Rajia Abdelaziz, is now scheduled to take place tonight after being postponed because of the weather. York helped grow domain name system company Dyn in 2008 to a $100 million company when...
Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents
Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session
Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk
(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Plans February Vacation Academy, Feb. 21-24
It’s not too early to think about plans for February school vacation. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is bringing back its February Vacation Academy, open during Haverhill Public School’s February Vacation from Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. It...
Haverhill High, Northern Essex Community College Move Forward with STEM Tech Academy
Haverhill High School and Northern Essex Community College are moving ahead with a new STEM Tech Career Academy aimed at preparing students for careers in manufacturing, healthcare and environmental and life sciences. As WHAV reported first last month, students participating will earn between 18-24 college credits before graduating high school....
Greater Lawrence Tech Senior and Class President is Nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Greater Lawrence Technical Regional High School senior Edgar Martinez was recently selected to represent the Commonwealth as a Career and Technical Education nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Greater Lawrence Tech Superintendent John Lavoie said, each year, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes up to 161 of the country’s...
Methuen Education Official Calls Schools the ‘Prevention Arm of the Mental Health System’
A report that tapped a Methuen school official, among others, suggests the potential for schools and pediatric primary care providers to play a more significant role in addressing a “long-standing crisis” in children’s behavioral health,. The 45-page report, released Thursday by the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans,...
Haverhill Councilors Change Date of Consentino School Special Election Because of MCAS Conflict
Although Haverhill is getting more money for construction of a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, the city is still going ahead with a special election—but on a different date—to let voters decide how the project should be financed. The City Council voted last month to hold an...
Haverhill Republican Committee Votes to Back Party Chairman Lyons’ Re-election
Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman James J. “Jim” Lyons Jr. recently won the backing of the Haverhill Republican Committee. Committee members voted to endorse Lyons for re-election as the Massachusetts Party Chair after more than 85 people met last Wednesday in Haverhill. “The HRCC believes Chairman Lyons is the...
L’Arche’s Matthews and City Council President Jordan Become Haverhill Bank Directors
Jennifer R. Matthews and Timothy J. Jordan, both known for their extensive community involvement and service, were recently elected to Haverhill Bank’s board of directors at the institution’s annual meeting. Matthews, of Methuen, serves as executive director of L’Arche Boston North. She has been involved 17 years with...
Haverhill Chamber Plans Leads Lunch First Wednesday of Each Month; Free to Members
The next Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce “Leads Lunch” takes place on the first of February. The program, which includes lunch, takes place on the first Wednesday of each month and is intended to help participants grow their professional network and increase business lead generation. The Leads Lunch...
Rail Commuters to Use Shuttle Buses on Reading to Boston Leg Feb. 4-12
Those who use commuter rail to travel to Greater Boston should plan on transferring to shuttle buses in Reading and facing certain restrictions during a nine-day period in February. The MBTA reported Thursday Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with free, accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and...
A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending
Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
Sworn in by Gov. Healey, Auditor DiZoglio Says Role is Deeper Than Analyzing State Money
Massachusetts’ new state Auditor Diana DiZoglio was formally sworn in by Gov. Maura Healey last night in Methuen, saying her new job is not just about scrutinizing state spending, but also making sure government is efficient, accountable and get things done. DiZoglio, who chose not to run for re-election...
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill
Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2
Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
Lindberg Takes Job as Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini’s Chief of Staff; Formerly up for Groveland Job
Christine Lindberg has been named chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini. Lindberg of Middleton succeeds Christopher Sicuranza, who left in December, and is the third person in a year to hold the job. Prior to Sicuranza, Allison Heartquist held the job for nearly five years. Earlier this month, former Haverhill City Councilor William J. Macek returned to City Hall as the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.
Business Access to Group Health Insurance Topic of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum in Haverhill
“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” is the subject of a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum next month. Representatives of Health Connector for Business and Benefit Advisors Group are scheduled to present information and answer questions Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.
