Lowell, MA

WHAV

Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents

Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
HAVERHILL, MA
Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
HAVERHILL, MA
Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk

(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
HAVERHILL, MA
Rail Commuters to Use Shuttle Buses on Reading to Boston Leg Feb. 4-12

Those who use commuter rail to travel to Greater Boston should plan on transferring to shuttle buses in Reading and facing certain restrictions during a nine-day period in February. The MBTA reported Thursday Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with free, accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and...
READING, MA
A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending

Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA
Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2

Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
HAVERHILL, MA
Lindberg Takes Job as Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini’s Chief of Staff; Formerly up for Groveland Job

Christine Lindberg has been named chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini. Lindberg of Middleton succeeds Christopher Sicuranza, who left in December, and is the third person in a year to hold the job. Prior to Sicuranza, Allison Heartquist held the job for nearly five years. Earlier this month, former Haverhill City Councilor William J. Macek returned to City Hall as the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.
HAVERHILL, MA
Business Access to Group Health Insurance Topic of Merrimack Valley Chamber Forum in Haverhill

“Group Health Insurance for Small Business” is the subject of a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum next month. Representatives of Health Connector for Business and Benefit Advisors Group are scheduled to present information and answer questions Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

