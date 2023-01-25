Three takeaways from No. 5 Kansas State basketball's 80-76 loss at No. 13 Iowa State

Kansas State persevered, but in the end Iowa State prevailed.

No. 13-ranked Iowa State took a 10-point lead midway through the second half and held off a furious rally from the No. 5 Wildcats on Tuesday night to escape with an 80-76 victory at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The loss dropped K-State (17-3) into a three-way tie for the Big 12 lead with Iowa State (15-4) and Texas at 6-2.

Markquis Nowell scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half and had nine assists for K-State. Keyontae Johnson and Cam Carter each had 15 points and Ismael Massoud 13, with Johnson also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Jaren Holmes scored 18 of his 23 points after intermission to lead Iowa State, with Gabe Kalscheur adding 19 points and Osun Osunniyi 16.

K-State led 33-31 at halftime.

K-State takes a break from the Big 12 on Saturday with a 5 p.m. home game against Florida at Bramlage Coliseum.

Here are three takeaways from a difficult K-State loss.

Hilton magic too much for K-State road warriors

Kansas State has been unfazed by hostile environments so far, already picking up back-to-back road victories against nationally ranked Texas and Baylor.

The Wildcats didn't back down against Iowa State and its renowned Hilton magic. The Cyclones had won every home game by double digits and never trailed at halftime at Hilton.

So when the Cyclones used a 12-2 run to open a 10-point midway through the second half, it appeared to be more of the same, but K-State refused to go away.

The Wildcats pulled within a point at 60-59 when Nowell converted a driving layup with less than six minutes left. Johnson, who got off to another slow start, had 10 points in the second half and Massoud three big 3-pointers to keep it close.

Free-throw woes slow Kansas State

In a low-scoring defensive battle, Kansas State picked a bad night to struggle from the foul line.

The Wildcats, who came in leading the Big 12 in free-throw percentage at 74.4, made just 6 of 10 on the way to a 33-31 halftime lead, but more importantly began misfiring during a crucial stretch of the second.

With the game tied at 40-40, Iowa State went on a 12-2 run to take control, and K-State missed four of its six from the line during that spurt. The Wildcats made their last seven to get back in the game, but finished at a sub-par 17 of 25 for the game.

Iowa State, which ranked last in the conference at the line, beat its average by 9%, hitting 19 of 25.

Cam Carter keeps K-State in the game early

Cam Carter accounted for nearly all of Kansas State's offense in the first half, scoring 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting, including a 3-pointer, with a pair of free throws. Throw out Carter's numbers and the rest of the Wildcats were 7-for-20, 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 of 8 from the foul line.

But Carter disappeared in the second half as Iowa State took control, limited to two free throws with 11:18 left before being sidelined with foul trouble. He picked up his third foul on a charging call with 10:06 to go, negating a basket, and then got his fourth 10 seconds later.

He did not attempt another shot the rest of the way.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.