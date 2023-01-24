Read full article on original website
Related
Tears as German Shepherd Comforts Grieving Dog After Owner Dies
"I'm over here sobbing but the cuteness warms my soul," wrote one TikTok user.
The White Shepherd: An American Bred German Shepherd
Earlier, we wrote about one of the people working with us at Mint Message who lost their German Shepherd Max at a young age due to infection, so we wrote an article about German Shepherds in general. To keep these articles about this amazing breed of dog going, we are going to provide you with an article about a version of the German Shepherd known as the White Shepherd.
pupvine.com
Why Does My German Shepherd Put His Paw On Me? 8 Answers
Having a GSD puppy in your home equals having tons of fun. However, GS canines can display mysterious behavior at times. The ‘‘Why does my German Shepherd put his paw on me’’ phenomenon is just one of many. In order to answer this question, we need...
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.
Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold
The Rottweiler's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the dog Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water. According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Abandoned pets: why puppies are being dumped at US airports
Age: Hard to tell with a tortoise. The German shepherd mix was about six months old. Aw, puppy! I’m afraid this is not a happy story. We’re talking abandoned pets. Noooo! Where? The US. Specifically San Francisco airport in Polaris’s case. Polaris? The German shepherd, sorry. Actually,...
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
pupvine.com
Why Does My German Shepherd Whine A Lot? 17 Reasons
You love your dog and he loves you. You’ve become best friends! BFFs, buddies, pals, chums, besties… But, there is one thing that bothers you. Why does my German Shepherd whine a lot? If you’ve asked this question more than once, welcome to the group. Owning a German Shepherd brings a lot of wonderful things into our life.
pethelpful.com
10-Year-Old Dog's Sad Reaction to Being Overlooked at Adoption Event Is Devastating
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A Jacksonville, North Carolina-based animal rescue, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where people could meet all the animals available for adoption. We love that idea! Well, that is until we see some animals get overlooked, which absolutely breaks us.
TODAY.com
Animal shelter goes viral with adoption ad for ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog
He's a 26-pound, black-and-white dog up for adoption at Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York. "At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 17 that has gone viral. "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package."
New York Animal Shelter Seeking Forever Home for 'Fire-Breathing Demon' Dog Called 'Ralphie'
In a brutally honest adoption post about Ralphie, the Niagara Country SPCA described the playful pooch as "a whole jerk — not even half" Ralphie the rescue dog is looking for a forever home — but you may want to protect your ankles (and property) first. On Jan. 17 the New York-based nonprofit Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest Facebook post about Ralphie, who they described as "fire-breathing" and "a whole jerk- not even half." "Sometimes we can sugarcoat the less than desirable traits," the shelter added about their ability to...
Heartbreaking clip shows dog being abandoned by its owner
Heartbreaking footage of a 13-year-old golden retriever left abandoned by his owner has been shared online. In the clip, a woman can be seen pulling up in her car on the roadside before opening the rear passenger door. Watch as the pooch hops out and the woman closes the door behind him:
People
Wildlife Photographers Capture Stumbling Baby Elephant Adorably Attempting to Charge — Watch!
Like Simba working on his roar in The Lion King, real-life wild animals need to learn essential survival lessons when they're young. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography recently captured a baby elephant in the middle of trying to master one of these lessons: charging. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach, a...
Comments / 0