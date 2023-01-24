ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pupvine.com

Resolving The Dutch Shepherd Vs German Shepherd Confusion

The time has come to finally resolve the Dutch Shepherd vs German Shepherd mystery by analyzing each breed in detail. Not many people would mistake Dutch Shepherds for GSDs mainly because of the coat colors they sport. However, there are more similarities between these two pups than you could imagine.
pupvine.com

Will A German Shepherd Attack Its Owner? 9 Possible Reasons

You might be considering getting a German Shepherd since these dogs are truly mesmerizing, but a question might be stopping you from making that decision. That question is: ˝Will a German Shepherd attack its owner?˝. This is a completely normal question since these dogs have quite an appearance that...
pupvine.com

Why Does My German Shepherd Whine A Lot? 17 Reasons

You love your dog and he loves you. You’ve become best friends! BFFs, buddies, pals, chums, besties… But, there is one thing that bothers you. Why does my German Shepherd whine a lot? If you’ve asked this question more than once, welcome to the group. Owning a German Shepherd brings a lot of wonderful things into our life.
pupvine.com

The German Shepherd Coyote Mix: Everything You Need To Know

German Shepherds are one of the world’s most popular and beloved dog breeds out there which is why you may ask yourself why would you ever want to mix it with anything. Well, I’m sure I can bring up some points as to why an unusual pairing like the German Shepherd Coyote mix is a good alternative option.
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts

Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
FLORIDA STATE
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
BEDFORD, VA
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
msn.com

Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs

As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
pethelpful.com

Maine Coon Cat's Impressive Tricks Would Be a Hit at Any Party

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We’ll be the first to admit that we love showing off our fur baby. But come on, is there any parent that doesn’t like to show off their fur babies to all their friends?! Especially if they can do tricks. Everyone loves to see tricks!
MAINE STATE
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Surrendered to Shelter After Owner Couldn't Keep Him Is Just So Heartbreaking

As awful as it is to see any loving pet surrendered to a shelter, it's even harder to know that some of them weren't surrendered by choice. These pets were loved and adored but were forced to be separated for one reason or another--just like Luke. This little Chihuahua mix was dropped off at @sparcsaveslives805 in Santa Paula, California, after his owner aged out of the foster system, and we are simply devastated for them both.
SANTA PAULA, CA
msn.com

Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families

Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...

