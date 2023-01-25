BITS & BYTES: Elizabeth Atterbury sculpture and prints on view; Free alcohol use webinar; Fantasia screening at Clark; Great Barrington Kennel Club dog show; Orchestra Now celebrates Chinese New Year

Berkshire County — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that it will be conducting guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, West Stockbridge, Montgomery, and Russell. The work will be conducted at different times and locations in the day and evening on Monday, January 30, and during the day on Tuesday, January 31. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.

