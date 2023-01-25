Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
MISSING ADULT: Daniel Bobet Jr.
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are searching for a man who has gone missing in Arkansas City, Kansas. Daniel Bobet Jr. was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and carrying a backpack. Bobet is 38-years-old, roughly 165 pounds standing at five...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
KAKE TV
WSU hosts exhibit on Dockum sit-in, Wichita Black history
A traveling exhibit on a historic Wichita event has found its way to Wichita State University. People, Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum sit-in is on display at the Cadman Art Gallery inside the Rhatigan Student Center. The RSC, WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Storytime Village are putting on the exhibit.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
KWCH.com
Arctic air moving through Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Popular Wichita chicken noodle dinner is Saturday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church is holding its 76th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner this Saturday, Jan. 28.
KAKE TV
Heart of KAKEland: Family-run hobby farm mixing animals and art to create unique experience
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - For some, meaning is found in the form of grand moments or heartfelt movements; but for the Pankratz family at Lazy Moon Ranch, purpose comes in tufts of fur and strokes of a paintbrush. Aaron Cooke shares their story from the heart of KAKEland.
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
KAKE TV
Chickens and pigs join Yoder Charter School
YODER, Kan. (KAKE) - Chickens and pigs are a new addition at Yoder Charter School and they are teaching the students some valuable life lessons. Yoder has been a project-based school for quite some time. Their unique teaching style instills values such as being responsible while implementing academics. They do this by having the kids read to the animals or counting the eggs.
wichitabyeb.com
Sam and Nancy will soon be returning to take over Caesar’s Table
Towards the middle of 2022, the lunch buffet known as Caesar’s Table inside the Meritrust Credit Union Headquarters at 151 N Main St. went under new ownership and management changes. With that, Sam and Nancy Kuns, who had been running the restaurant dating back to their original location at 125 N. Market, left.
KAKE TV
'Found my daughter wandering the town’: Mother calls for changes at Mulvane childcare center
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Mulvane mother is calling for changes at a local childcare care center after she said staff let her 5-year-old daughter leave without parents present. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 23. Kayla Armstrong said her daughter walked for miles through Mulvane all while no one knew where she was.
WIBW
Widely-shared video shows Kansas farm dog helping to bury canine best friend
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The death of a rural Sumner County family’s pet led to a widely-shared video seen on social media. That footage shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best friend. Three weeks ago, Lisa Roths and two of her farm dogs lost their...
KWCH.com
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
foxkansas.com
Young girl walks away from childcare center
A mother from Mulvane is angry after she says staff let her five-year-old leave daycare without her parents present. The girl walked four miles through Mulvane, even crossing busy streets, and no one knew where she was. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more in the video posted above.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
KAKE TV
Wellington High School investigates threatening Snapchat message
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Administrators at Wellington High School launched an investigation after they say one of their students sent a potentially threatening Snapchat message. The message was sent on Friday, Jan. 20 during the school day. The school says the student who sent it was angry about an incident...
Wichita man who was brought back to scene of double-fatal crash by father sentenced
A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.
