Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

MISSING ADULT: Daniel Bobet Jr.

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are searching for a man who has gone missing in Arkansas City, Kansas. Daniel Bobet Jr. was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and carrying a backpack. Bobet is 38-years-old, roughly 165 pounds standing at five...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

WSU hosts exhibit on Dockum sit-in, Wichita Black history

A traveling exhibit on a historic Wichita event has found its way to Wichita State University. People, Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum sit-in is on display at the Cadman Art Gallery inside the Rhatigan Student Center. The RSC, WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Storytime Village are putting on the exhibit.
KWCH.com

Arctic air moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Chickens and pigs join Yoder Charter School

YODER, Kan. (KAKE) - Chickens and pigs are a new addition at Yoder Charter School and they are teaching the students some valuable life lessons. Yoder has been a project-based school for quite some time. Their unique teaching style instills values such as being responsible while implementing academics. They do this by having the kids read to the animals or counting the eggs.
YODER, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Sam and Nancy will soon be returning to take over Caesar’s Table

Towards the middle of 2022, the lunch buffet known as Caesar’s Table inside the Meritrust Credit Union Headquarters at 151 N Main St. went under new ownership and management changes. With that, Sam and Nancy Kuns, who had been running the restaurant dating back to their original location at 125 N. Market, left.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Young girl walks away from childcare center

A mother from Mulvane is angry after she says staff let her five-year-old leave daycare without her parents present. The girl walked four miles through Mulvane, even crossing busy streets, and no one knew where she was. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more in the video posted above.
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wellington High School investigates threatening Snapchat message

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Administrators at Wellington High School launched an investigation after they say one of their students sent a potentially threatening Snapchat message. The message was sent on Friday, Jan. 20 during the school day. The school says the student who sent it was angry about an incident...
WELLINGTON, KS

