WLTX.com
From a self-doubting sophomore to a super senior, Arden Conyers details his road to becoming a South Carolina signee
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers has come a long way since his early days at Westwood High School. After spending his freshman season on the junior varsity level, Arden moved up to the varsity level one year later. But that rookie season on that level would prove to be overwhelming for Conyers.
WLTX.com
Kingston likes the edge he is seeing from his veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Mark Kingston looks at the roster for his squad, he sees a lot of new names that have come on board either through the normal recruiting process or the transfer portal. But he also has a core group of returning players who want to show...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man who has been accused of killing the mother of his child and then taking his daughter several states away has been brought back to South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said that Antar Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on...
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
WLTX.com
Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
