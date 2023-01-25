Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO