BITS & BYTES: Great Barrington youth wins Audubon contest; Chef Tu Le hosts lunch and discussion; Emerging artists at David M. Hunt Library; Stockbridge Library author talks; “Concerts at the Conforti” at the Clark
Local wins Mass Audubon’s 2022 “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors” photography contest. Great Barrington— Charlie Jaferian of Great Barrington has been named a winner in Mass Audubon’s 2022 “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors” photography contest. Charlie took top honors in the contest’s People in Nature category, Under-18 division, for his image of a line of cross-country skiers in his Berkshires town.
Should The Owners of The Beacon Revive This MA. Theater?
Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Hiring event for new Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick
There will be an in-person hiring event for the new Prim3 St3akhous3 on Saturday.
Birth announcements from Fairview Hospital
Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent births: On Thursday, January 12, 2023 to Susanna Lauro and Matthew Lauro of Pittsfield, a daughter, Anne-Elyse; on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Nora Considine and Cody Leydet of Pittsfield, a son, John Russell.
Berkshire region real estate sales
99 E Hoosac Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Herman Gaule and Mary H. Gaule, $1 on 01/13/2023. 100 Bucklin Road: Adams Town Of of Adams to Gene P. Sebastino, $1 on 01/12/2023. 409 Moberg Road: Nancy Schachter of Becket to 409 Moberg LLC, $512,250 on 01/11/2023. Cheshire. 81...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Timothy Lovett and Fin Hanley of Berkshire Property Agents offer a coveted Berkshire gem, a much-loved family compound on the market for the first time since 1938. Transformations –...
New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren
WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week
There's a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.
PREVIEW: Foundry celebrates reopening with Aimee Van Dyne, Sample the Cat, The Fremonts, Gypsy Layne, free admission
West Stockbridge — Against all odds, the embattled Foundry, a 99-seat black-box performance venue, has managed to stay alive through some rocky times, and the principals, in defiance of the gods, will celebrate their survival with “Stayin’ Alive,” a free concert held in the very dead of winter, Friday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m. The event, which has sold out, will include several performers.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
Parent's Eye Review — Ready, Set, Play!
You'll be hard-pressed to find a place indoors in Berkshire County where kids are encouraged to just let loose — that is until this past October, when Ready, Set, Play entered the scene. Our friends Melissa and Ken Fawcett of the family-favorite Ready, Set, Learn Preschool recently opened their...
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Lanesborough Fire Department Ice Fishing Derby Details
I don't love to fish, but I know Berkshire County does.Yes, the annual Lanesborough Ice Fishing Derby is back!. It’s that time of year again! Come join the Lanesborough Volunteer Firemen’s Association for our 9th annual Ice Fishing Derby! Great family fun for all! Cash prizes!. Raffles! Door...
