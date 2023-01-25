Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Huskies swept by Jays
The Jackson County basketball teams were swept by Waseca Friday night in a girl/boy doubleheader on the road. The JCC girls lost 56-51 before the boys lost 61-58. The JCC girls led 30-24 at the half, but were outscored 32-21 after the break. Rylie Cother scored 20 points, Maci Farmer...
Lakefield Standard
JCC girls drop overtime game
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost a 68-66 overtime contest to Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey Thursday night in Comfrey. The loss drops the Huskies to 7-6 on the season. MLA/C led 34-31 at the half before the game was tied at 60 at the end of regulation. The...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
trfradio.com
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Lakefield Standard
JCC students may get opportunity to help scoop snow for good cause
Jackson County Central High School students may get the opportunity to help scoop snow for a good cause next school year. Paul Spence, head of the Jackson Snow Angels organization, met with membe...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
How one man's passion turned into a snowmobile museum in Isle
ISLE, Minn. -- Winters in our state mean lots of snowmobiling. And with that comes lots of memories.In the Northstar State, there are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails running every which way. And it's a safe bet that Les Pinz has been on most of them."You always remember your first snowmobile, your first car, your first love," said Pinz.For Pinz, that love began in the late '60s. He and his family opened a dealership to sell Scorpion snowmobiles and other brands."They were just like a Model-T back then. The parts fell off. You towed them home half the time,"...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
kfgo.com
Police investigating death of father, daughter as possible murder-suicide
SARTELL, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Sartell Police have released the names of two people killed in an apartment fire Thursday and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. According to police, Caleb Clark, 24, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His four-month-old daughter Hazel’s death is being investigated...
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
