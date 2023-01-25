ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, MN

Lakefield Standard

Huskies swept by Jays

The Jackson County basketball teams were swept by Waseca Friday night in a girl/boy doubleheader on the road. The JCC girls lost 56-51 before the boys lost 61-58. The JCC girls led 30-24 at the half, but were outscored 32-21 after the break. Rylie Cother scored 20 points, Maci Farmer...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Lakefield Standard

JCC girls drop overtime game

The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost a 68-66 overtime contest to Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey Thursday night in Comfrey. The loss drops the Huskies to 7-6 on the season. MLA/C led 34-31 at the half before the game was tied at 60 at the end of regulation. The...
JACKSON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
SARTELL, MN
trfradio.com

Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash

A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
BOWDON, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees

(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
WELLS COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

How one man's passion turned into a snowmobile museum in Isle

ISLE, Minn. -- Winters in our state mean lots of snowmobiling. And with that comes lots of memories.In the Northstar State, there are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails running every which way. And it's a safe bet that Les Pinz has been on most of them."You always remember your first snowmobile, your first car, your first love," said Pinz.For Pinz, that love began in the late '60s. He and his family opened a dealership to sell Scorpion snowmobiles and other brands."They were just like a Model-T back then. The parts fell off. You towed them home half the time,"...
ISLE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Police investigating death of father, daughter as possible murder-suicide

SARTELL, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Sartell Police have released the names of two people killed in an apartment fire Thursday and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. According to police, Caleb Clark, 24, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His four-month-old daughter Hazel’s death is being investigated...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified

(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN

