ISLE, Minn. -- Winters in our state mean lots of snowmobiling. And with that comes lots of memories.In the Northstar State, there are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails running every which way. And it's a safe bet that Les Pinz has been on most of them."You always remember your first snowmobile, your first car, your first love," said Pinz.For Pinz, that love began in the late '60s. He and his family opened a dealership to sell Scorpion snowmobiles and other brands."They were just like a Model-T back then. The parts fell off. You towed them home half the time,"...

ISLE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO