Arizona State

MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump Claims She ‘Fought Like Hell’ to Convince Donald Trump to Stop Jan. 6 Insurrection

Two years have passed since the insurrection on the Capitol, but the transcripts released by the House select committee are still shedding new light on the horrific events. The most recent report not only shows how much influence Ivanka Trump had over her dad, Donald Trump but also how helpless she and the rest of the White House team were in getting the former president to do the right thing.
SheKnows

Kellyanne Conway Revealed the Only Person Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Fears’ Is Melania Trump

As transcripts from the House’s Jan. 6 panel get released, the public is learning more of what went on behind the scenes during Donald Trump’s administration. While the former president was the boss at the White House, there was reportedly one person who was in charge of his personal life: Melania Trump. Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway’s testimony gave that insight to the investigative committee about how she tried to communicate with the then-first lady on the day of the insurrection for a very specific reason. “I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure,” she said to the...
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
