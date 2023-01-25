Read full article on original website
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Ivanka Trump Claims She ‘Fought Like Hell’ to Convince Donald Trump to Stop Jan. 6 Insurrection
Two years have passed since the insurrection on the Capitol, but the transcripts released by the House select committee are still shedding new light on the horrific events. The most recent report not only shows how much influence Ivanka Trump had over her dad, Donald Trump but also how helpless she and the rest of the White House team were in getting the former president to do the right thing.
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Newsmax is often the only place on cable to view Trump rallies, netting them millions of viewers. How many will need to go elsewhere?
Kellyanne Conway Revealed the Only Person Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Fears’ Is Melania Trump
As transcripts from the House’s Jan. 6 panel get released, the public is learning more of what went on behind the scenes during Donald Trump’s administration. While the former president was the boss at the White House, there was reportedly one person who was in charge of his personal life: Melania Trump. Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway’s testimony gave that insight to the investigative committee about how she tried to communicate with the then-first lady on the day of the insurrection for a very specific reason. “I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure,” she said to the...
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
