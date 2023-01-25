As transcripts from the House’s Jan. 6 panel get released, the public is learning more of what went on behind the scenes during Donald Trump’s administration. While the former president was the boss at the White House, there was reportedly one person who was in charge of his personal life: Melania Trump. Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway’s testimony gave that insight to the investigative committee about how she tried to communicate with the then-first lady on the day of the insurrection for a very specific reason. “I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure,” she said to the...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO