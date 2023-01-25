Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina
Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio
South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
Athlon Sports intrigued by Gamecocks Week 1 matchup in 2023
When South Carolina takes the field to open up the 2023 season, it will be taking part in a matchup that is already getting attention in the national media. The Gamecocks will make their way to Charlotte to take on North Carolina in Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2023 campaign.
Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
Wendell Gregory Announces Decision
South Carolina has landed linebacker Wendell Gregory, one of the top defenders in America.
WLTX.com
Kingston likes the edge he is seeing from his veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Mark Kingston looks at the roster for his squad, he sees a lot of new names that have come on board either through the normal recruiting process or the transfer portal. But he also has a core group of returning players who want to show...
Examining South Carolina's Revitalized Offense
With multiple departures of high-impact players and the addition of more weapons, South Carolina's offense has a slightly new look which we will examine.
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor
The race is on for coveted TE prospect Nyckoles Harbor and South Carolina coaches are doing everything in their power to bring him to Columbia.
Yahoo!
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey: We're not supposed to beat Tennessee, South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – With high-impact transfer Angel Reese coming in along with filling other critical roles with experience like Jasmine Carson on the wing and LaDazhia Williams in the post, Kim Mulkey never expected No. 4 LSU women's basketball to start the season on a program record 20-0 streak.
WLTX.com
Benedict earns a doubleheader sweep of Savannah State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan graduate Asanti Price led the Benedict College with 21 points to help the Tigers defeat Savannah State 69-64 Saturday in SIAC action. Brandon Smith added 14 points and Malachi McCoy scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Benedict improves to 12-8 overall...
South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule
South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl. The post South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLTX.com
From a self-doubting sophomore to a super senior, Arden Conyers details his road to becoming a South Carolina signee
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers has come a long way since his early days at Westwood High School. After spending his freshman season on the junior varsity level, Arden moved up to the varsity level one year later. But that rookie season on that level would prove to be overwhelming for Conyers.
abccolumbia.com
Keenan H.S. Senior selected to play in ‘McDonald’s All American’ Games
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Big news for one W.J. Keenan High School senior who is dribbling her way right into McDonald’s All American Games. Milaysia Fulwiley is one of 48 high school basketball players in the country chosen to take part in the game this year – and the only girl or boy statewide to hold the title of ‘McDonald’s All American’.
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
Comments / 2