ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina

Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio

South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class

National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Kingston likes the edge he is seeing from his veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Mark Kingston looks at the roster for his squad, he sees a lot of new names that have come on board either through the normal recruiting process or the transfer portal. But he also has a core group of returning players who want to show...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict earns a doubleheader sweep of Savannah State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan graduate Asanti Price led the Benedict College with 21 points to help the Tigers defeat Savannah State 69-64 Saturday in SIAC action. Brandon Smith added 14 points and Malachi McCoy scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Benedict improves to 12-8 overall...
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Keenan H.S. Senior selected to play in ‘McDonald’s All American’ Games

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Big news for one W.J. Keenan High School senior who is dribbling her way right into McDonald’s All American Games. Milaysia Fulwiley is one of 48 high school basketball players in the country chosen to take part in the game this year – and the only girl or boy statewide to hold the title of ‘McDonald’s All American’.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy