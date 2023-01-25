ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects. It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
News4Jax.com

1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
News4Jax.com

Dry conditions are becoming a concern across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- – Despite some rainfall Wednesday, dry conditions are turning into drought conditions across much of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The latest Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center keeps Jacksonville and much of the area in a moderate drought. A severe drought continues for...
News4Jax.com

House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire, which was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rosselle Street.
News4Jax.com

Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
News4Jax.com

JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
News4Jax.com

🔒 New year, new you: Take home 4 Emsculpt Neo sessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting in shape can be tough. It takes time, effort and sometimes money. That’s why The Aesthetics Center wants to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2023 and beyond. Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments...
