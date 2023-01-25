Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects. It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.
City Council approves land use plan change for Pumpkin Hill development, defers zoning change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After hours of debate and public comment Tuesday night, the City Council approved a change in the city’s land use plan but deferred the actual zoning change for a planned Pumpkin Hill development. Developers want to build 97 homes on a 48-acre tract of land...
Florida lawmakers look to pass measure on hate crimes, increased penalties after antisemitic incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After incidents such as antisemitic messages reportedly being projected on buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging...
JSO: Toddler drowns in family pool at home in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A toddler was found unresponsive in a family pool in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news briefing. According to JSO, officers were called to a home on Noroad in response to a reported drowning. When they arrived,...
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JSO’s ‘Co-Responders’ program helps officers respond to people in mental health crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Co-Responders” program, which partners officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with licensed mental health professionals, has marked three years of service in the community. The Co-Responders program aims to de-escalate challenging situations and keep people out of jail while answering mental health...
Woman wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly arrested in Montana
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman, wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly, was found Thursday in Missoula, Montana. Jacksonville Beach police said they began their investigation December 12. For about a year, the victim, a disabled 83-year-old man, was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The...
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
Documents: Aiden Fucci got into jail fight, has threatened to kill inmates, officers, their families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jail reports obtained Thursday by News4JAX from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has been involved in multiple disturbances while incarcerated at the Duval County jail. Records reveal, among other things, he’s gotten into...
Friends, family, community show support for late JSO Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge
A long line of law enforcement vehicles from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other agencies stretched across town Thursday as a procession honored the late Assistant Chief James Judge, better known as “Jimmy.”. A JSO veteran of more than three decades, Judge lost his battle with ALS, a...
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
Man charged in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan to be arraigned exactly 1 year after shooting
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The 61-year-old man arrested in connection with the targeted ambush shooting of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach last year appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of murder, conspiracy, accessory and felony child abuse. Henry Tenon has been in police custody since...
Dry conditions are becoming a concern across the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- – Despite some rainfall Wednesday, dry conditions are turning into drought conditions across much of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The latest Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center keeps Jacksonville and much of the area in a moderate drought. A severe drought continues for...
House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire, which was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rosselle Street.
Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
Jacksonville police: Missing man located by searchers, reunited with family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 75-year-old man reported missing Thursday night was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the next day. The was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence near Emerson Street and Interstate 95. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, police said. The...
🔒 New year, new you: Take home 4 Emsculpt Neo sessions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting in shape can be tough. It takes time, effort and sometimes money. That’s why The Aesthetics Center wants to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2023 and beyond. Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments...
Jacksonville resident’s memories of Holocaust spotlight story of survival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bonnie Hardy has a story to tell — as part of dying generation. It’s a story of survival of her Jewish family, her history and the impact it’s had on her life. The story centers on her grandparents, who were killed in Auschwitz,...
