South Carolina State

Lindsey Graham says you won't find any classified documents at his home, just 'Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • Lindsey Graham says there aren't any classified documents at his home, just "Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor."
  • Graham's love for Chick-fil-A has been well-documented.
  • In 2021, he said he'd "go to war" for the fast-food company.

Sen. Lindsey Graham wants everyone to know that unlike other politicians, he doesn't have classified documents at home, just lots of Chick-fil-A bags.

Graham mentioned the fast-food chain on two separate occasions on Tuesday.

"You've got Trump, you've got Pence, you've got Biden. The only thing I think you'll find at my house is a bunch of Chick-fil-A bags on the floor," Graham said during a news conference.

The senator was commenting on the classified-file scandals that have plagued three 2024 presidential frontrunners. Classified documents have been found at the homes of President Joe Biden , former Vice President Mike Pence , and former President Donald Trump.

"Maybe we're over-classifying things, that may be part of the problem. Count me in for getting this fixed," the South Carolina senator said.

Graham also made a similar comment when speaking to "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade earlier the same day .

"He loves Chick Fil A. A long time fan," a spokesman for Graham told Insider.

The spokesman added that Graham was "joking about the bags" — but just "a bit" — and sent several links documenting occasions where Graham was seen eating Chick-fil-A.

Graham's love for Chick-fil-A has been well documented. In July 2021, the senator was incensed when students at the University of Notre Dame fought to keep the fast-food chain off their campus. The Notre Dame students were protesting the university's plans for a Chick-fil-A outlet, citing the company's history of giving millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ groups .

In a tweet on July 14, 2021, Graham called the anti-Chick-fil-A protests at Notre Dame a "dangerous precedent."

"I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A's back. I hope we don't have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for," Graham tweeted . "Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick-fil-A!"

Representatives for Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 136

75ct
3d ago

trying to hard for points there don't you think 🤣😂 all gov is going down the drain, on both sides.

Reply(4)
16
Linda Vaughan
3d ago

well, it was just a few days ago Pence said the same and look at him now. Better watch out Lesley, yours will be found too! Of course Pence has an excuse, he was packing fast in order to get the hell out of there before they put him in that noose they erected. 😳

Reply
4
James Lee
3d ago

He's right. All you will find @ Ms. Graham house is a closet full of heels 👠 a colorful collection of Sunday summer dresses a beautiful set of pearls and last but not least a life size portrait of his fat orange idol in his birthday suit DJT.. 😂

Reply
5
