Lindsey Graham says you won't find any classified documents at his home, just 'Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Lindsey Graham says there aren't any classified documents at his home, just "Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor."

Graham's love for Chick-fil-A has been well-documented.

In 2021, he said he'd "go to war" for the fast-food company.

Sen. Lindsey Graham wants everyone to know that unlike other politicians, he doesn't have classified documents at home, just lots of Chick-fil-A bags.

Graham mentioned the fast-food chain on two separate occasions on Tuesday.

"You've got Trump, you've got Pence, you've got Biden. The only thing I think you'll find at my house is a bunch of Chick-fil-A bags on the floor," Graham said during a news conference.

The senator was commenting on the classified-file scandals that have plagued three 2024 presidential frontrunners. Classified documents have been found at the homes of President Joe Biden , former Vice President Mike Pence , and former President Donald Trump.

"Maybe we're over-classifying things, that may be part of the problem. Count me in for getting this fixed," the South Carolina senator said.

Graham also made a similar comment when speaking to "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade earlier the same day .

"He loves Chick Fil A. A long time fan," a spokesman for Graham told Insider.

The spokesman added that Graham was "joking about the bags" — but just "a bit" — and sent several links documenting occasions where Graham was seen eating Chick-fil-A.

Graham's love for Chick-fil-A has been well documented. In July 2021, the senator was incensed when students at the University of Notre Dame fought to keep the fast-food chain off their campus. The Notre Dame students were protesting the university's plans for a Chick-fil-A outlet, citing the company's history of giving millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ groups .

In a tweet on July 14, 2021, Graham called the anti-Chick-fil-A protests at Notre Dame a "dangerous precedent."

"I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A's back. I hope we don't have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for," Graham tweeted . "Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick-fil-A!"

Representatives for Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.