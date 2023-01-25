ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama

Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage

As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

