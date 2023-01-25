Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Fearless Freddie Lund is topic at WACO event
TROY — Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., as part of the 2022-23 Aviation Lecture Series, Eric Combs will share the amazing feats of WACO test pilot, Freddie Lund. Although Freddie was WACO’s Chief Test Pilot from the late ‘20s to early ‘30s, it is the stories of his exploits with the Gates Flying Circus and his dogged determination to put the WACO Taperwing Aircraft on the map that will have you on the edge of your seat. Combs will also explore his life from his days on a Minnesota farm to his enlistment into the 4th Pursuit Group in France and beyond.
Daily Advocate
Open your heart to love and health
GREENVILLE — I Am Well Darke County, a group of dedicated body, mind and medical professionals, is hosting the second “Celebrate You! Saturday” on Feb. 4, noon to 4 p.m., at Om Your Day studio, 120 West Third St., Greenville. This month the team will focus on...
Daily Advocate
Emma Billenstein to bowl at Shawnee State
VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Emma Billenstein is heading to Shawnee State next fall. She signed her letter of intent to be a part of the bowling program at the university. Billenstein said it was a tough decision at first. But once she went to campus and met the coaches, she knew she wanted to go to Shawnee State.
Daily Advocate
Green Wave win in the final minutes against the Jets
ARCANUM — It was a close game at the Hanger. But the Greenville High School boys basketball team came away with a 44-37 win over Franklin Monroe High School on Jan. 28. Greenville head coach Matt Hamilton said while it wasn’t pretty, the team played good defense and hit free throws when they needed to.
Daily Advocate
VVC to update cemetery files, increase water costs
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss the cemetery and water costs. Discussion was had regarding the Village Administrator Mike Busse entering into a contract for the purchase and setup of record keeping software for the cemetery. The software recommendation is Cemify Cemetery and mapping software and will provide a way to update the current records the village has.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners recieve money back into the county
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss money coming back into the county. Commissiners Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the general fund has a total of $22,117.61, the outside general fund has a total of $130,328.70, and there is a grand total of a combined $152,446.31.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia girls basketball comes away with close road win over Franklin Monroe
ARCANUM — It was a defensive battle between Ansonia High School and Franklin Monroe High School at the Hangar. The Lady Tigers did enough on offense to get a 29-28 over the Lady Jets on Jan. 26. Ansonia head coach Joey Schmitmeyer said he was proud of his team...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: At 10:02 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue for a report of a theft of money from an EBT/SNAP card. Officers spoke to the female victim and her caregiver. It was found on Jan. 3 that $69.67 was spent at a Stop and Shop in Woodmere, NY; on Jan. 4, $24.12 was spent at a Stop and Shop at Atlantic Ave in Baldwin, NY; on Jan. 5, $29.78 was spent at a Target located in Minnesota, and $15.77 was spent at a Stop and Shop at New Hyde Park, NY. Stop and Shop located in New Hyde Park was able to obtain two photos of the subject: a black male wearing black pants and an orange hoodie with a green hat.
Daily Advocate
Versailles to host girls basketball classic next season
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Athletic Department is proud to announce its inaugural Prosperity Promotions Tiger. Classic on Jan. 15, 2024 at Versailles High School. There will be 12 girls teams participating. The junior varsity (JV) games will be played in the junior high gym. The varsity games will be played in the high school gym.
Daily Advocate
Trojans win big on senior night
ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School boys basketball team took control early and never let up against Tri-County North High School on Jan. 27. The Trojans defeated the Panthers, 55-31, at home. Head coach Roger McEldowney said while the team did well enough to get the win, there’s still...
