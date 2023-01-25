Read full article on original website
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel announced that he will play college golf at South Dakota. Also, in WIAC hockey action UW-Eau Claire defeated Northland in overtime while UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. The Blugold women win 4-1.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 26th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High-level Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey tonight as Memorial takes on conference-leaders New Richmond, while Chippewa Falls hosts Hudson. Plus, tons of action on the high school hardwood, as Regis hosts Bloomer, McDonell battles Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd travels to Fall Creek, Mondovi faces Colfax, and Glenwood City takes on Elk Mound, all in boys’ action.
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
Eau Claire Virtual School enrollment open through Feb. 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across Wis. can apply for the second semester at Eau Claire Virtual School through Feb. 3, according to the Eau Claire Area School District. The Eau Claire Virtual School website states, “Eau Claire Virtual School (ECVS) is an educational path for learners in Kindergarten through 12th grade. We offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments. Students stay engaged with peers in classroom learning settings as well as through community based events. ECVS allows families a unique partnership into your child’s education.”
UW-Eau Claire’s annual musical extravaganza gets underway
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 44th annual student-created Musical Extravaganza kicked off Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The concert showcases the talent of more than 100 students. The show is entirely student written, arranged, choreographed and directed. “Cabaret: Forces of Nature” centers on the idea that since...
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning. The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire. At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and...
Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients. Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
UW-Eau Claire students create digital exhibit on Hormel Girls
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students at UW-Eau Claire created the digital exhibit, “Marching Beyond the Kitchen: Spam and the Women Behind the Can,” which tells the story of the Hormel girls, including Chippewa Valley native, Eleanor Jones. “Eleanor’s story is absolutely amazing. She was...
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
Teenager charged with vandalizing Black River Falls elementary school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with vandalizing an elementary school in Jackson County last summer. 17-year-old Bruce Redbird of Black River Falls was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property, both felonies, in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday. Redbird is accused...
Store awning collapses in Polk County
Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner. The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18. The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.
Wintertide and the Crokicurl Championship brings community members out experience River Prairie Park in the wintertime
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While temperatures have been dropping, community members in Altoona still braved the cold weather for some winter fun. The city’s Parks and Recreation department held it’s first ever Wintertide at River Prairie Park. The event was centered around the US Crokicurl Championship. Crokicurl is...
A mentoring program receives $150,000 grant for a trip to South Africa
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mentoring program in Eau Claire is hoping to take some high schoolers on a once in a lifetime trip. Power of perception is a nonprofit in Eau Claire geared toward helping and mentoring African American and biracial students. Thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Pablo Foundation, it’s taking 20 mentees on a two week trip to South Africa.
Ladysmith family builds on family through fostering and adoptions
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A married couple in Ladysmith created their family in an unexpected way. Sarah and James McCarter have been married for almost 30 years now, but over a decade ago when they had four children of their own... two more would be entering their lives. “I was...
ECFD officials: Dried out holiday wreaths and trees pose a fire hazard
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Eau Claire Fire Department say if you still have a Christmas wreath or tree in your house, it’s likely very dried out and is a fire hazard. Firefighters say fires are more likely to break out in the winter, due to...
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Giving a pet as a gift may seem like a good idea until the responsibility kicks in, then some owners are faced with the decision of either keeping it or surrendering it. Addie Erdmann with the Eau Claire Humane Association said the shelter has seen...
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that a man that was reported missing since Jan. 13 was found safe on Friday. 41-year-old Daniel Evitch was reported missing in a Facebook post on Friday made by the Sheriff’s Department. The post, which has been deleted, did not include any follow-up information, but a member of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Evitch was found safe a few hours after the post was published.
