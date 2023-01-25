ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel announced that he will play college golf at South Dakota. Also, in WIAC hockey action UW-Eau Claire defeated Northland in overtime while UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. The Blugold women win 4-1.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High-level Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey tonight as Memorial takes on conference-leaders New Richmond, while Chippewa Falls hosts Hudson. Plus, tons of action on the high school hardwood, as Regis hosts Bloomer, McDonell battles Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd travels to Fall Creek, Mondovi faces Colfax, and Glenwood City takes on Elk Mound, all in boys’ action.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire Virtual School enrollment open through Feb. 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across Wis. can apply for the second semester at Eau Claire Virtual School through Feb. 3, according to the Eau Claire Area School District. The Eau Claire Virtual School website states, “Eau Claire Virtual School (ECVS) is an educational path for learners in Kindergarten through 12th grade. We offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments. Students stay engaged with peers in classroom learning settings as well as through community based events. ECVS allows families a unique partnership into your child’s education.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
UW-Eau Claire’s annual musical extravaganza gets underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 44th annual student-created Musical Extravaganza kicked off Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The concert showcases the talent of more than 100 students. The show is entirely student written, arranged, choreographed and directed. “Cabaret: Forces of Nature” centers on the idea that since...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning. The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire. At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients. Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
UW-Eau Claire students create digital exhibit on Hormel Girls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students at UW-Eau Claire created the digital exhibit, “Marching Beyond the Kitchen: Spam and the Women Behind the Can,” which tells the story of the Hormel girls, including Chippewa Valley native, Eleanor Jones. “Eleanor’s story is absolutely amazing. She was...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Store awning collapses in Polk County

Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
POLK COUNTY, WI
Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner. The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18. The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
A mentoring program receives $150,000 grant for a trip to South Africa

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mentoring program in Eau Claire is hoping to take some high schoolers on a once in a lifetime trip. Power of perception is a nonprofit in Eau Claire geared toward helping and mentoring African American and biracial students. Thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Pablo Foundation, it’s taking 20 mentees on a two week trip to South Africa.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Ladysmith family builds on family through fostering and adoptions

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A married couple in Ladysmith created their family in an unexpected way. Sarah and James McCarter have been married for almost 30 years now, but over a decade ago when they had four children of their own... two more would be entering their lives. “I was...
LADYSMITH, WI
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that a man that was reported missing since Jan. 13 was found safe on Friday. 41-year-old Daniel Evitch was reported missing in a Facebook post on Friday made by the Sheriff’s Department. The post, which has been deleted, did not include any follow-up information, but a member of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Evitch was found safe a few hours after the post was published.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

