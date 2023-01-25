Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
MMAmania.com
Four fighters removed from UFC in latest roster update, including two former champions
UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and it featured the retirement of two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira. Both of them laid their gloves down in the Octagon after suffering defeat inside Jeunesse Arena.
calfkicker.com
Tommy Fury on Jake Paul contract shenanigan: “You couldn’t pay me a trillion pounds to take a dive”
Jake Paul is often hounded with the accusations that there’s impropriety to his boxing bouts. It all started with a questionable stoppage against Ben Askren at the very start of his pro boxing career. Controversies followed Paul even as he changed promoters from questionable Triller to Showtime Boxing. Time...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Anthony Yarde faces the toughest test of his career this weekend, as he challenges unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.For Yarde (23-2, 22 knockouts), this main event in London represents a second shot at becoming a world champion, following his late TKO defeat by Sergey Kovalev in 2019.And once again, a hardened Russian veteran will stand between the Briton and his dream, as unbeaten Beterbiev puts the WBC, WBO and IBF belts on the line.The 38-year-old enters Wembley Arena with a perfect record – 18-0 with 18 KO victories – while Yarde, 31, is on a three-fight win streak with stoppage...
TMZ.com
Francis Ngannou Says He's Been In Contact W/ Fury's Team, Wants Summer Fight
Francis Ngannou says he's been in contact with Tyson Fury's camp, and while the Gypsy King's next boxing match will likely be against fellow heavyweight champ, Oleksandr Usyk, the former UFC champ says they could fight mid-year!. "I've talked to somebody. Some of [Fury's] advisors, but they're working on a...
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
I could have been Arsenal player but took up boxing.. now I’m fighting Beterbiev for light-heavyweight title, says Yarde
ARSENAL fan Anthony Yarde suggested he "could have played" for the Gunners. Boxing star Yarde, 31, takes on the fearsome Artur Beterbiev on Saturday in a huge light-heavyweight title fight. But in an Instagram post last February, Yarde seemingly revealed that he could have played for Arsenal. He posted a...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
Ricky Hatton ‘felt cheated’ after Floyd Mayweather defeat in 2007 and ‘smelt a rat’ in referee Joe Cortez
RICKY HATTON "felt cheated" after losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and said he "smelt a rat" in referee Joe Cortez. Hatton was knocked out in round ten by then welterweight champion Mayweather in Las Vegas. But the fearsome body puncher was unable to work on the inside - like...
sportszion.com
“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy
UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Boxing Scene
Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev
Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...
Diego Sanchez rips the Nevada State Athletic Commission for not sanctioning BKFC but allowing Power Slap
Diego Sanchez doesn’t get why the Nevada State Athletic Commission won’t sanction Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. BKFC has been sanctioned in several states but Nevada is the most prominent state the promotion and sport haven’t been allowed into. Yet, many have been critical of that decision after the NSAC allowed Power Slap to be a thing.
Comments / 1