worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements

Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
Fightful

Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37

"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Beterbiev vs Yarde live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Anthony Yarde faces the toughest test of his career this weekend, as he challenges unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.For Yarde (23-2, 22 knockouts), this main event in London represents a second shot at becoming a world champion, following his late TKO defeat by Sergey Kovalev in 2019.And once again, a hardened Russian veteran will stand between the Briton and his dream, as unbeaten Beterbiev puts the WBC, WBO and IBF belts on the line.The 38-year-old enters Wembley Arena with a perfect record – 18-0 with 18 KO victories – while Yarde, 31, is on a three-fight win streak with stoppage...
TMZ.com

Francis Ngannou Says He's Been In Contact W/ Fury's Team, Wants Summer Fight

Francis Ngannou says he's been in contact with Tyson Fury's camp, and while the Gypsy King's next boxing match will likely be against fellow heavyweight champ, Oleksandr Usyk, the former UFC champ says they could fight mid-year!. "I've talked to somebody. Some of [Fury's] advisors, but they're working on a...
MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
IOWA CITY, IA
MMA Fighting

Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown

Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
sportszion.com

“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy

UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
DETROIT, MI
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”

Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Boxing Scene

Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev

Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...

