Anthony Yarde faces the toughest test of his career this weekend, as he challenges unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.For Yarde (23-2, 22 knockouts), this main event in London represents a second shot at becoming a world champion, following his late TKO defeat by Sergey Kovalev in 2019.And once again, a hardened Russian veteran will stand between the Briton and his dream, as unbeaten Beterbiev puts the WBC, WBO and IBF belts on the line.The 38-year-old enters Wembley Arena with a perfect record – 18-0 with 18 KO victories – while Yarde, 31, is on a three-fight win streak with stoppage...

14 HOURS AGO