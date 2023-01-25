Freezing nights and thawing days are the start to a delicious bottle of maple syrup… but what does this mean? Everybody knows that sap comes from trees, but how does this clear liquid become the sweet treat we drizzle over our waffles and pancakes? Well, for starters, a very specific condition must be met before any sap collection can happen. As winter begins to give way to spring, there is a freezing and thawing that takes place from day to night. During the day when temperatures climb above 40 degrees, the difference in air pressure from the overnight freeze begins to push the sap back down to the roots. This is prime time for tree tapping as this daily movement of sap within the tree is what will fill your sap bucket.

