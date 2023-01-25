Read full article on original website
Getting ready for the Season of Syrup
Freezing nights and thawing days are the start to a delicious bottle of maple syrup… but what does this mean? Everybody knows that sap comes from trees, but how does this clear liquid become the sweet treat we drizzle over our waffles and pancakes? Well, for starters, a very specific condition must be met before any sap collection can happen. As winter begins to give way to spring, there is a freezing and thawing that takes place from day to night. During the day when temperatures climb above 40 degrees, the difference in air pressure from the overnight freeze begins to push the sap back down to the roots. This is prime time for tree tapping as this daily movement of sap within the tree is what will fill your sap bucket.
Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon planned
NEW BREMEN — The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon meets on the third Wednesday of the month. The topic that will be covered Feb. 15 will be forages. OSU Extension Educators Taylor Dill and Jamie Hampton will be teaching on cool season and warm season forage options for Dairies. The...
Viets shared memories of fort at dedication
GREENVILLE — Wesley Viets gave the following remarks at the dedication of the monument at Fort Jefferson on oct. 24, 1907. Viets was born at Fort Jefferson on Jan. 6, 1835. he was 72 years old when he gave these remarks. I came to this place nearly seventy-three years...
North Star Community raises funds for park improvements
NORTH STAR — In the sky overhead, the “North Star” is an anchor around which the northern sky moves. The landmark shines brightly to guide travelers to a fixed destination. Symbolically, one’s “North Star” is a reliable pillar on which you can depend, a beacon of inspiration and hope.
Collecting food for Fish
The Darke County Humane Society and The farm723, both 501-c3 organizations, collected can goods for the local Fish Pantry through the month of December. The farm723 collected during the charity poker games and the Humane Society collected during the Thursday evening bingos. Thank you to all that participated. They were able to donate 152 pounds of food for the area.
Crop Insurance to be discussed
GREENVILLE — The utility of Crop Insurance and the effect it can have on your bottom line can be difficult to understand. If you farm and purchase crop insurance or are thinking about adding crop insurance to your operation, come to Sure Shot Tap House on Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m., for a free meal and a talk with Farm Credit Insurance Specialist Ryan Langenkamp and understand how your insurance stacks up.
Citizens State Bank supports Vision Corner
UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City’s Vision Corner project begins 2023 with a formal announcement of a corporate partnership with Citizens State Bank, signaling continuing momentum in the economic development portion of Vision Corner strategy. Vision Corner began as a brainstorming session between Union City Mayor Chad Spence...
Green Wave win in the final minutes against the Jets
ARCANUM — It was a close game at the Hanger. But the Greenville High School boys basketball team came away with a 44-37 win over Franklin Monroe High School on Jan. 28. Greenville head coach Matt Hamilton said while it wasn’t pretty, the team played good defense and hit free throws when they needed to.
Emma Billenstein to bowl at Shawnee State
VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Emma Billenstein is heading to Shawnee State next fall. She signed her letter of intent to be a part of the bowling program at the university. Billenstein said it was a tough decision at first. But once she went to campus and met the coaches, she knew she wanted to go to Shawnee State.
GNB announces retirement and promotions
GREENVILLE — GNB Banking Centers recently celebrated the retirement of Tonya Klosterman. Klosterman began her 43-year career in banking at The Arcanum National Bank in 1979, where she worked as a teller until it was acquired by Greenville National Bank (now GNB Banking Centers) in 1985. She then moved to the Main Banking Center where she worked as a bookkeeper and in 2005, was promoted to head bookkeeper.
VVC to update cemetery files, increase water costs
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss the cemetery and water costs. Discussion was had regarding the Village Administrator Mike Busse entering into a contract for the purchase and setup of record keeping software for the cemetery. The software recommendation is Cemify Cemetery and mapping software and will provide a way to update the current records the village has.
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: At 10:02 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue for a report of a theft of money from an EBT/SNAP card. Officers spoke to the female victim and her caregiver. It was found on Jan. 3 that $69.67 was spent at a Stop and Shop in Woodmere, NY; on Jan. 4, $24.12 was spent at a Stop and Shop at Atlantic Ave in Baldwin, NY; on Jan. 5, $29.78 was spent at a Target located in Minnesota, and $15.77 was spent at a Stop and Shop at New Hyde Park, NY. Stop and Shop located in New Hyde Park was able to obtain two photos of the subject: a black male wearing black pants and an orange hoodie with a green hat.
Versailles to host girls basketball classic next season
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Athletic Department is proud to announce its inaugural Prosperity Promotions Tiger. Classic on Jan. 15, 2024 at Versailles High School. There will be 12 girls teams participating. The junior varsity (JV) games will be played in the junior high gym. The varsity games will be played in the high school gym.
Commissioners recieve money back into the county
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss money coming back into the county. Commissiners Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the general fund has a total of $22,117.61, the outside general fund has a total of $130,328.70, and there is a grand total of a combined $152,446.31.
Ansonia girls basketball comes away with close road win over Franklin Monroe
ARCANUM — It was a defensive battle between Ansonia High School and Franklin Monroe High School at the Hangar. The Lady Tigers did enough on offense to get a 29-28 over the Lady Jets on Jan. 26. Ansonia head coach Joey Schmitmeyer said he was proud of his team...
Trojans win big on senior night
ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School boys basketball team took control early and never let up against Tri-County North High School on Jan. 27. The Trojans defeated the Panthers, 55-31, at home. Head coach Roger McEldowney said while the team did well enough to get the win, there’s still...
