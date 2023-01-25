THEFT: At 10:02 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue for a report of a theft of money from an EBT/SNAP card. Officers spoke to the female victim and her caregiver. It was found on Jan. 3 that $69.67 was spent at a Stop and Shop in Woodmere, NY; on Jan. 4, $24.12 was spent at a Stop and Shop at Atlantic Ave in Baldwin, NY; on Jan. 5, $29.78 was spent at a Target located in Minnesota, and $15.77 was spent at a Stop and Shop at New Hyde Park, NY. Stop and Shop located in New Hyde Park was able to obtain two photos of the subject: a black male wearing black pants and an orange hoodie with a green hat.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO