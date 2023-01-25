Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Chapter has two teams place
VERSAILLES — Noah Shimp, Wesley George, Lucas Timmerman and Jeremiah Wagner represented the Versailles FFA in the Darke County Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) Contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Koenig Equipment in Greenville. Noah and Wesley placed first and Lucas and Jeremiah placed fourth. A...
Daily Advocate
Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon planned
NEW BREMEN — The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon meets on the third Wednesday of the month. The topic that will be covered Feb. 15 will be forages. OSU Extension Educators Taylor Dill and Jamie Hampton will be teaching on cool season and warm season forage options for Dairies. The...
Daily Advocate
BRC Gift Shop celebrates 50 years
GREENVILLE — Established in January 1973 by Ira and Zelma Mikesell, the Brethren Retirement Community Gift Shop happily announces its 50th anniversary. A celebration on Monday, Jan. 30 will offer complimentary punch and cookies, grab bags, and 50 percent off ALL items from 1 to 3 p.m. Kim Brewer, manager, touts the gift shop as one of the “best kept secrets in Darke County” and invites the community to share in this special occasion.
Daily Advocate
Viets shared memories of fort at dedication
GREENVILLE — Wesley Viets gave the following remarks at the dedication of the monument at Fort Jefferson on oct. 24, 1907. Viets was born at Fort Jefferson on Jan. 6, 1835. he was 72 years old when he gave these remarks. I came to this place nearly seventy-three years...
Daily Advocate
North Star Community raises funds for park improvements
NORTH STAR — In the sky overhead, the “North Star” is an anchor around which the northern sky moves. The landmark shines brightly to guide travelers to a fixed destination. Symbolically, one’s “North Star” is a reliable pillar on which you can depend, a beacon of inspiration and hope.
Daily Advocate
Green Wave win in the final minutes against the Jets
ARCANUM — It was a close game at the Hanger. But the Greenville High School boys basketball team came away with a 44-37 win over Franklin Monroe High School on Jan. 28. Greenville head coach Matt Hamilton said while it wasn’t pretty, the team played good defense and hit free throws when they needed to.
Daily Advocate
GNB announces retirement and promotions
GREENVILLE — GNB Banking Centers recently celebrated the retirement of Tonya Klosterman. Klosterman began her 43-year career in banking at The Arcanum National Bank in 1979, where she worked as a teller until it was acquired by Greenville National Bank (now GNB Banking Centers) in 1985. She then moved to the Main Banking Center where she worked as a bookkeeper and in 2005, was promoted to head bookkeeper.
Daily Advocate
Emma Billenstein to bowl at Shawnee State
VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Emma Billenstein is heading to Shawnee State next fall. She signed her letter of intent to be a part of the bowling program at the university. Billenstein said it was a tough decision at first. But once she went to campus and met the coaches, she knew she wanted to go to Shawnee State.
Daily Advocate
VVC to update cemetery files, increase water costs
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss the cemetery and water costs. Discussion was had regarding the Village Administrator Mike Busse entering into a contract for the purchase and setup of record keeping software for the cemetery. The software recommendation is Cemify Cemetery and mapping software and will provide a way to update the current records the village has.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners recieve money back into the county
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss money coming back into the county. Commissiners Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the general fund has a total of $22,117.61, the outside general fund has a total of $130,328.70, and there is a grand total of a combined $152,446.31.
Daily Advocate
Versailles to host girls basketball classic next season
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Athletic Department is proud to announce its inaugural Prosperity Promotions Tiger. Classic on Jan. 15, 2024 at Versailles High School. There will be 12 girls teams participating. The junior varsity (JV) games will be played in the junior high gym. The varsity games will be played in the high school gym.
Daily Advocate
Trojans win big on senior night
ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School boys basketball team took control early and never let up against Tri-County North High School on Jan. 27. The Trojans defeated the Panthers, 55-31, at home. Head coach Roger McEldowney said while the team did well enough to get the win, there’s still...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: At 10:02 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue for a report of a theft of money from an EBT/SNAP card. Officers spoke to the female victim and her caregiver. It was found on Jan. 3 that $69.67 was spent at a Stop and Shop in Woodmere, NY; on Jan. 4, $24.12 was spent at a Stop and Shop at Atlantic Ave in Baldwin, NY; on Jan. 5, $29.78 was spent at a Target located in Minnesota, and $15.77 was spent at a Stop and Shop at New Hyde Park, NY. Stop and Shop located in New Hyde Park was able to obtain two photos of the subject: a black male wearing black pants and an orange hoodie with a green hat.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia girls basketball comes away with close road win over Franklin Monroe
ARCANUM — It was a defensive battle between Ansonia High School and Franklin Monroe High School at the Hangar. The Lady Tigers did enough on offense to get a 29-28 over the Lady Jets on Jan. 26. Ansonia head coach Joey Schmitmeyer said he was proud of his team...
