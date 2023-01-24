ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Dog Shoots & Kills Man

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GziNT_0kQJw4XD00
Source: popcorn arts / Getty

A Kansas man has died after he was shot and killed due to a dog stepping on a gun. The fatal shooting occurred early morning on January 24. The unidentified man was in the front passenger seat of his vehicle when at some point, a dog who belonged to the owner of the vehicle stepped on a rifle causing it to go off and fatally strike the man. In addition to the rifle were other pieces of hunting equipment in the backseat. It is unknown if the man who was struck is the owner of the vehicle.

The victim was unfortunately shot in the back. When authorities arrived, they used life-saving techniques to help the victim recover, which failed leading to the victim’s demise. Due to how recent the situation is, details are still unfolding.

LATEST POSTS

  • Brian McKnight and His Wife Leilani Welcome A Baby Boy [PHOTO]
  • The Bijou Star Files: Police Beat Tyre Nichols Like a “Human Piñata”
  • Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Welcome a Baby Girl [Photo]
  • Bakari Sellers On The Motive Behind Florida Rejecting AP African American Studies [WATCH]

Dog Shoots & Kills Man was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
102.5 The Bone

Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
People

5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway

Officials said a truck fire started a chain reaction that led to two separate crashes on Interstate 10 near Chandler on Thursday Five people have died following a pair of chain-reaction crashes on an Arizona highway on Thursday, officials say. The first crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., while traffic was backed up due to a commercial truck fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Riggs Road in Chandler, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A semi-truck driver "failed to stop for congested traffic" near Wild...
CHANDLER, AZ
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy