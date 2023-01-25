Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau not feeling pressure from owner James Dolan
What, Tom Thibodeau, worry? Not this coach. Thibodeau repeatedly sidestepped the idea that there is a playoff mandate for the Knicks after team owner James Dolan said on WFAN that he expects them to make the playoffs. Thibodeau didn’t say if he agreed with that assessment, only that what Dolan said won’t impact how he goes about his job. “I never feel pressure because I know what I put into each day,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost to the Nets, 122-115, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,100 at Barclays Center. “I think anybody who puts everything they...
Kyrie Irving Makes Brooklyn Nets History On Saturday Night
Kyrie Irving made Brooklyn Nets history during Saturday's game.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Who won the Royal Rumble?
The 2023 Royal Rumble took place on Saturday, Jan. 28. Let’s take a look at who won the Royal Rumble matches and earned title matches at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania season officially began on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Royal Rumble event. The 36th edition of the event took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Of course, the headlining matches were the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches.
Aces Players Share Hilarious Reactions to Candace Parker Signing
Las Vegas players weighed in on their thoughts of the seven-time All-Star joining the franchise.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
Ohio State legend joining Buckeyes coaching staff for 2023 season
James Laurinaitis is returning to Columbus to join Ryan Day’s Ohio State coaching staff. The Ohio State defense needs to get a little tougher, so the Buckeyes are bringing in the son of Road Warrior Animal James Laurinaitis to show they mean serious business. For real though, the Buckeyes’...
Lincoln Riley working to add another Caleb Williams replacement
Lincoln Riley is on the lookout for his next Heisman Trophy candidate with five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola set to visit USC. The fact that he had Spencer Rattler didn’t stop Lincoln Riley from also grabbing Caleb Williams in Oklahoma. Now at USC, the fact that the quarterback guru has Malachi Nelson isn’t going to stop him from also pursuing the next big QB recruit everyone is gunning for, Dylan Raiola.
