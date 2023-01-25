ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New York Post

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau not feeling pressure from owner James Dolan

What, Tom Thibodeau, worry? Not this coach. Thibodeau repeatedly sidestepped the idea that there is a playoff mandate for the Knicks after team owner James Dolan said on WFAN that he expects them to make the playoffs. Thibodeau didn’t say if he agreed with that assessment, only that what Dolan said won’t impact how he goes about his job. “I never feel pressure because I know what I put into each day,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost to the Nets, 122-115, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,100 at Barclays Center. “I think anybody who puts everything they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Who won the Royal Rumble?

The 2023 Royal Rumble took place on Saturday, Jan. 28. Let’s take a look at who won the Royal Rumble matches and earned title matches at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania season officially began on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Royal Rumble event. The 36th edition of the event took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Of course, the headlining matches were the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Lincoln Riley working to add another Caleb Williams replacement

Lincoln Riley is on the lookout for his next Heisman Trophy candidate with five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola set to visit USC. The fact that he had Spencer Rattler didn’t stop Lincoln Riley from also grabbing Caleb Williams in Oklahoma. Now at USC, the fact that the quarterback guru has Malachi Nelson isn’t going to stop him from also pursuing the next big QB recruit everyone is gunning for, Dylan Raiola.
LOS ANGELES, CA
