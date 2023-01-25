Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake

BringMeTheNews

UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition.

A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning.



A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake, where a standoff is ongoing at an apartment complex Tuesday night, and there are as-yet unconfirmed reports a police officer has been shot.

"We have an active situation in the 3100 block of Karth Rd. Please avoid the area and we will update as more information becomes available," White Bear Lake police announced at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday.

Details are extremely limited, but police scanner account MN Crime reported that an officer had been shot on the 3100 block of Karth Rd. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared the tweet, saying "not good." It should be noted White Bear Lake is in Ramsey County.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation also show a large police presence on Interstate 694 near McKnight Rd., which is the exit that delivers routes to apartment complexes on the 3100 block of Karth Rd.

Videos taken at the scene also show SWAT teams arriving.

