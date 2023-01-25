ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another storm system will approach late this weekend

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter returns with colder air and light wintry weather Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees winter ready to return with much colder air working in for Sunday. Not only that, we have chances for wintry weather through the early part of the extended forecast that we're keeping a close eye on.
The Independent

Met Office responds to ‘snow bomb’ forecast predictions

The Met Office has debunked claims a ‘snow bomb’ will hit the UK and send temperatures plummeting.Forecasters have delivered medium and long-range forecasts as reports suggested a ‘polar vortex’ could trigger a deep freeze across the UK, saying any suggestion of a ‘deep freeze’ are premature.The Met Office has not officially forecast any snowfall for February.It says: “Changeable weather conditions are likely to bring rainfall, heavy at times, to the north and west. The south and east are expected to see some lighter rain or showers at times, interspersed with some drier and brighter periods.”But while freezing temperatures felt this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy