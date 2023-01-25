Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another storm system will approach late this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter returns with colder air and light wintry weather Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees winter ready to return with much colder air working in for Sunday. Not only that, we have chances for wintry weather through the early part of the extended forecast that we're keeping a close eye on.
KYTV
MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A heavily traveled bridge in Springfield will soon be replaced and upgraded, but first, MoDOT officials are inviting the public to attend virtual meetings on the project. The bridge in question is the Missouri Route 413 bridge on Sunshine Street, just east of the Scenic Avenue...
Met Office responds to ‘snow bomb’ forecast predictions
The Met Office has debunked claims a ‘snow bomb’ will hit the UK and send temperatures plummeting.Forecasters have delivered medium and long-range forecasts as reports suggested a ‘polar vortex’ could trigger a deep freeze across the UK, saying any suggestion of a ‘deep freeze’ are premature.The Met Office has not officially forecast any snowfall for February.It says: “Changeable weather conditions are likely to bring rainfall, heavy at times, to the north and west. The south and east are expected to see some lighter rain or showers at times, interspersed with some drier and brighter periods.”But while freezing temperatures felt this...
natureworldnews.com
Eastern US Storm Threat: Heavy Snow Expected from Ohio Valley to New England, Tornadoes Possible Across the Southeast
A winter storm system has blanketed the Eastern United States, as it navigates to the northeastern part of the nation, bringing multiple weather hazards. Disruption to travel and daily activities are expected across the region in the coming hours and days. Winter Storm Alert. A powerful winter storm struck over...
Wind chill and winter storm warnings work their way across the country: Weekend weather updates
Another winter storm is working its way across the US, forecast to stretch across the Midwest in the coming days, with snow reaching the East Coast.
Comments / 0