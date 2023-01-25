Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Finnish, Swedish FMs: NATO membership process hasn't stopped
HELSINKI (AP) — The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland reiterated in separate interviews published Saturday that the process for the two Nordic nations to join NATO is continuing despite Turkey's president saying Sweden shouldn’t expect his country to approve its membership. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström acknowledged...
The Observer view on Britain’s shameful failngs on child refugees | Observer editorial
Abused, kidnapped and lost – the government should hang its head in shame over its lack of care towards vulnerable minors
SFGate
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
BEIRUT (AP) — Protests were held Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan's capital of...
SFGate
Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has spearheaded the push to jump-start Russia's...
SFGate
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.
Comments / 0