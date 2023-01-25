ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Majority of Colorado teachers feel unsafe, new survey shows

By Evan Kruegel
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey released by the Colorado Education Association shows the majority of the state’s teachers don’t feel safe in school.

The annual State of Education Report polled 1,600 teachers, with 67% reporting they are “very” or “somewhat worried” about a mass shooting at their school.

Colorado schools lost students in the 2022-23 school year

“That’s a very alarming statistic,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, “because we know when our educators don’t feel safe, that our students have those same feelings.”

Should teachers be armed?

The survey also asked educators how they felt about arming teachers. Some 69% of respondents said they would feel less safe if educators were allowed to carry guns in schools.

“The majority of educators reported that mental health supports are the number one thing that would help them feel safer in their workplaces,” Baca-Oehlert said.

Denver rent prices trend down, vacancies rise

Other results from the survey include:

  • 20% of educators said their districts should make buildings more secure by installing better locks, metal detectors, and buzz-in systems.
  • 39% of respondents called for “increased funding and resources for mental health counseling in schools AND communities.”

“Many of our schools report an inability to hire adequate mental health staff, counselors, social workers, psychologists,” Baca-Oehlert said. “So, certainly that’s something we need to address as Coloradans.”

FOX31 Denver

