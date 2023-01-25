ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Richmond Carolina firefighter mourned

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Richmond community and firefighters across the state are mourning as they've lost one of their own. Richmond Carolina Fire District's Bob Gardner suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away at his home Wednesday night. "This hurts, this hurts us a lot," said Chief...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Recent rain leads to Flood Warnings on area rivers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Following yet another soaking rainstorm, several area rivers are exceeding their banks and producing minor flooding. Fortunately, the weather itself will be quieter now that the rain has left. Flood Warnings are in place for the Taunton River at Bridgewater, Pawtuxet River at Cranston, Wood...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Business pushes back on Dartmouth's shopping cart fines

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials in Dartmouth want to keep their streets clean so the town removes abandoned shopping carts that are often left along Route 6 and in other areas. The town then fines retailers $100 for each one. So far, it has cost major retailers tens of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I., (WJAR) — Firefighters fought a barn blaze in Coventry late Thursday night. The Coventry Fire District responded around 9:00 p.m. to a fire on 16 Mile Road. Fire officials say there were no people or animals inside the barn. There was a horse roaming the area, but...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Third child dies in Duxbury family tragedy

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children. Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office. Lindsay Clancy is...
DUXBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

Coventry family seeks help in finding missing teenager

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry family is desperately looking for their 16-year-old son. A snapshot of a doorbell camera showed Sam Maguire leaving his home off of Knotty Oak Road on Wednesday night. His mom, Barbara Burke, said the two had an argument and when she went to...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Passengers walk through tunnel after Boston subway problem

(AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says the agency suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Smithfield High School English teacher receives Golden Apple Award

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers, especially these days, have a tough job and we want them to know they're appreciated. NBC10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to present the Golden Apple Award to outstanding teachers. This week's recipient is Tamara...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Dam break sends water gushing into backyards

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — Homeowners near Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater were surrounded by water Friday. The fire department said a broken dam was to blame for the big mess. Residents of Bixby Drive were surprised to see water rising in their yards. “It came up like 2...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Turnto10.com

Vigil held for Duxbury family, first responders at center of tragedy

DUXBURY, Mass. (WJAR) — A church in Duxbury hosted a candlelight vigil for a family at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy. A home on Summer Street in Duxbury has been a focal point after three children were rushed off to the hospital on Tuesday night. Two of the children have died, and authorities say their mother is responsible.
DUXBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

East Providence police investigate suspicious death of husky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police are investigating the suspicious death of a dog in the city. A Lakeside Street resident told police that his husky, Niko, got loose on Tuesday morning. The dog was later found near Forbes and Lunn Street with an apparent head injury.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy