FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
6 Unique Valentine's Day Celebrations On The South ShoreDianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Turnto10.com
Warwick's Bill Almon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Bill Almon is one of the greatest baseball players to ever come out of Rhode Island. Now, the former No. 1 draft pick in the 1974 MLB draft will be enshrined into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. "Getting inducted into...
Turnto10.com
Residents of East Bridgewater neighborhood assess damage after dam break
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — About a dozen homes in East Bridgewater spent Saturday assessing damage after a broken dam sent water rushing into backyards and onto properties. Officials said an earthen dam between Robbins Pond and Plymouth Street Pond gave way on Friday morning, causing Robbins to fill...
Turnto10.com
Richmond Carolina firefighter mourned
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Richmond community and firefighters across the state are mourning as they've lost one of their own. Richmond Carolina Fire District's Bob Gardner suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away at his home Wednesday night. "This hurts, this hurts us a lot," said Chief...
Turnto10.com
One year since the fourth-largest blizzard in Southern New England history
Late January has been a magnet for blizzards in the last decade, and while 2023 is quiet, it was just one year ago that we had a massive blizzard. Snow reports ranged from a foot on the low end to over two feet in some spots. The Blizzard was official...
Turnto10.com
Recent rain leads to Flood Warnings on area rivers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Following yet another soaking rainstorm, several area rivers are exceeding their banks and producing minor flooding. Fortunately, the weather itself will be quieter now that the rain has left. Flood Warnings are in place for the Taunton River at Bridgewater, Pawtuxet River at Cranston, Wood...
Turnto10.com
Business pushes back on Dartmouth's shopping cart fines
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials in Dartmouth want to keep their streets clean so the town removes abandoned shopping carts that are often left along Route 6 and in other areas. The town then fines retailers $100 for each one. So far, it has cost major retailers tens of...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I., (WJAR) — Firefighters fought a barn blaze in Coventry late Thursday night. The Coventry Fire District responded around 9:00 p.m. to a fire on 16 Mile Road. Fire officials say there were no people or animals inside the barn. There was a horse roaming the area, but...
Turnto10.com
Third child dies in Duxbury family tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children. Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office. Lindsay Clancy is...
Turnto10.com
Providence police salute Col. Clements as he departs for federal post in Washington
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence's police chief of the past decade says goodbye as he heads to Washington for a new job. Officers gathered outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Friday afternoon for a ceremonial sendoff for Col. Hugh Clements. Clements had been chief for more than 11...
Turnto10.com
Coventry family seeks help in finding missing teenager
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry family is desperately looking for their 16-year-old son. A snapshot of a doorbell camera showed Sam Maguire leaving his home off of Knotty Oak Road on Wednesday night. His mom, Barbara Burke, said the two had an argument and when she went to...
Turnto10.com
Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
Turnto10.com
Man says his Providence home was broken into twice in the same night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is sharing his terrifying account of when he says someone broke into his home Sunday night and didn't want to leave. Greg Tomamicho told NBC 10 a man broke into his home on Barnes Street twice before police moved in to de-escalate the situation.
Turnto10.com
Passengers walk through tunnel after Boston subway problem
(AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says the agency suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield High School English teacher receives Golden Apple Award
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers, especially these days, have a tough job and we want them to know they're appreciated. NBC10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to present the Golden Apple Award to outstanding teachers. This week's recipient is Tamara...
Turnto10.com
Dam break sends water gushing into backyards
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — Homeowners near Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater were surrounded by water Friday. The fire department said a broken dam was to blame for the big mess. Residents of Bixby Drive were surprised to see water rising in their yards. “It came up like 2...
Turnto10.com
Husband of charged Duxbury mother says he has forgiven her in the deaths of their children
DUXBURY, Mass. (WJAR) — The father of three children killed in an incident at a Duxbury, Massachusetts home last week released a statement on Saturday in which he said he has forgiven his wife, who is facing charges in their deaths. Patrick Clancy wrote that his pain is "excruciating...
Turnto10.com
Vigil held for Duxbury family, first responders at center of tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. (WJAR) — A church in Duxbury hosted a candlelight vigil for a family at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy. A home on Summer Street in Duxbury has been a focal point after three children were rushed off to the hospital on Tuesday night. Two of the children have died, and authorities say their mother is responsible.
Turnto10.com
East Providence police investigate suspicious death of husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police are investigating the suspicious death of a dog in the city. A Lakeside Street resident told police that his husky, Niko, got loose on Tuesday morning. The dog was later found near Forbes and Lunn Street with an apparent head injury.
Turnto10.com
Barrington teenager donates 200 bags full of necessities to Providence homeless
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Barrington High School senior recently made it her mission to help the homeless and those who are going through a tough time by creating 200 bags full of necessities and hygiene products. At the age of 10, now 17-year-old Lily DaPonte was introduced to...
Turnto10.com
Mount Pleasant assistant principal requests donations from staff to student's 'coyote'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District said it is investigating an email sent to teachers Thursday night. The assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School sent the email, soliciting money from staff to help a student they say came to the country illegally. The donations were...
