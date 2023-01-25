SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

IRONTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO