Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday
Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District. From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Among...
ODOT road report
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.
FOCUS: When the walls come tumblin’ down
Demolition began on the 108-year-old form Lombard Elementary School/Open Door School building in Ironton. The county plans to eventually redevelop the property on Lorain Street.
EDITORIAL: Farewell to a valued contributor and colleague
The staff of The Tribune was saddened this week to hear of the death of Benita Heath, who passed away on Jan 20 at the age of 71, following a short illness. Benita worked for many years as a reporter and a member of this paper’s editorial board, amassing multiple awards for her writing before retiring in 2016.
Coal Grove Police officer resigns after unauthorized party in village building (WITH VIDEO)
COAL GROVE — A Coal Grove police officer has resigned after videos surfaced of a party being held in the H. Jae Roush Community Building, which houses the mayor’s court and the police station. In the Snapchat videos, believed to have been taken on Dec. 23 or Dec....
OUS Legacy Awards on Tuesday
For the past three decades, Ohio University Southern has celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the month of January. Part of this celebration is honoring individuals and groups in the Tri-State for their exemplary social responsibility in adhering to and exemplifying the ideals espoused by King.
FOCUS: They’ve got spirit – Vol. 2
Cheerleaders hype up the fans at sporting events throughout Lawrence County. — First half of this gallery can be found here.
Richard Lewis Sr.
Richard Eugene Lewis Sr. 64, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Colton Allen Lewis; and his beloved pet, Kassie. He is survived by his parents, Jack and Carol Lewis; his wife, Dawn (Walters) Lewis; his son, Richard Lewis...
Thundering Herd routs Georgia State, 103-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Led by six in double-figure scoring, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) took its contest by a 38-point margin, 103-65, over the Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) Saturday night in a front of a 5,711 sell-out crowd. “Shout-out to...
Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton
SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Berry rallies Trojans by Redmen in final seconds
PORTSMOUTH — Sometimes seconds can feel like an eternity. It felt that way to the Rock Hill Redmen late in the fourth quarter of their Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. With Rock Hill leading 75-72 late in the fourth quarter, Deandre Berry scored the last 2 baskets to give the Trojans the lead.
Redwomen down Lady Pointers; Bailey scores milestone 1,000th point
PEDRO — For someone who likes playing defense, Hadyn Bailey must have a huge soft spot in her heart for offense, too. Bailey hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter that enabled her to reach the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as the Rock Hill Redwomen downed the South Point Lady Pointers 69-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.
Unbeaten Lady Dragons clinch share of OVC title
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons have a piece of the pie. Now, they want the whole thing. The Lady Dragons had 4 players in double digits as they beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 68-22 Thursday and clinched at least a tie for the Ohio Valley Conference title. Bailey...
