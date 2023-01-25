ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF

The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Three of four suspects arrested in murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three of four suspects in a late November 2022 murder were arrested and charged Friday evening. In a press release, Huntington Police says on November 30th officers responded to a shooting near 18th street and 9th Avenue. When they arrived they found Christopher Johnson shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of shooting officer enters guilty plea

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.
FLATWOODS, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Times Gazette

Meth lands man, 72, in prison

A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Baby’s Body Found in Johnson County

The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation after a human fetus was discovered Thursday morning. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed that the baby was discovered on Ponderosa Drive, close to the Paintsville Sewer Plant. Paintsville Utilities employees discovered the body and immediately called local law enforcement. The remains...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives investigate two separate shootings in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into two separate shootings in Ross County remains ongoing. On Thursday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 772 on a hit and run with shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
WAYNE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha deputies continue to investigate Snapchat traffic that concerned some parents in Sissonville area

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — No charges have been filed but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into some online communication between students associated with Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School that concerned some parents in connection with a possible threat of violence. Investigators said the...
SISSONVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy