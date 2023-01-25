Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF
The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
WSAZ
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
WSAZ
Three of four suspects arrested in murder case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three of four suspects in a late November 2022 murder were arrested and charged Friday evening. In a press release, Huntington Police says on November 30th officers responded to a shooting near 18th street and 9th Avenue. When they arrived they found Christopher Johnson shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.
WSAZ
Man accused of shooting officer enters guilty plea
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
WSAZ
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
WSAZ
Officer resigns after videos surface of unauthorized party in village building
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A now former part-time Coal Grove police officer is no longer on the force after videos surfaced appearing to show him partying with alcohol with several other people at the building that houses the mayor’s court and the police station. The police chief also...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
Coal Grove, Ohio police officer fired after videos surface of him drinking on village property
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property. According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage […]
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
Times Gazette
Meth lands man, 72, in prison
A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
q95fm.net
Baby’s Body Found in Johnson County
The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation after a human fetus was discovered Thursday morning. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed that the baby was discovered on Ponderosa Drive, close to the Paintsville Sewer Plant. Paintsville Utilities employees discovered the body and immediately called local law enforcement. The remains...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate two separate shootings in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into two separate shootings in Ross County remains ongoing. On Thursday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 772 on a hit and run with shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who...
WSAZ
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha deputies continue to investigate Snapchat traffic that concerned some parents in Sissonville area
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — No charges have been filed but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into some online communication between students associated with Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School that concerned some parents in connection with a possible threat of violence. Investigators said the...
