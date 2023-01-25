South Korean Firm Launches Fashion Collection Made in Italy

Maison du Dodo courtesy image

A KOREAN, ITALIAN MATCH: K-pop, South Korean idols and the country’s cosmetics and beauty industry have been catching the attention of fans — and of the luxury industry — around the world.

Now a new fashion venture is launching, conceived and developed by South Korean company Hyaloid over the past two years, that is made in Italy and called Maison du Dodo.

The men’s and women’s fashion and accessories collections will be launched in early 2023 by the Italian company Fatrix Srl, marked by a logo depicting the extinct bird. But the brand has already unveiled its website, Maisondudodo.com, to introduce the concept behind the line and teasing a few looks.

Hyaloid was founded by Shin Sang Hyun and is led by chief executive officer Oh Sang Hyeon.

Maison du Dodo is spearheaded by general manager Jia Li Pirouni and is committed to sustainable objectives, from ethically sourced raw materials to low-carbon production processes.

Looks from Maison du Dodo

On its website the company highlights Italian craftsmanship and expertise, aiming at building a community that sees sustainability as an essential asset. It has also uploaded videos fronted by two textile specialists: Claudio Testa, with a long experience at Loro Piana, and Bruno Landi, who has worked for years at Lanificio Ermenegildo Zegna and then at Vitale Barberis Canonico, both touting Made in Italy production, superior fabrics and attention to the environment.