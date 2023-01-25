BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2023 is still only in the first month, the year has already claimed the lives of three Baltimore teens, under the age of 17. On New Year's, a 17-year-old girl was killed, only three days later a 16-year-old lost their life, and on Wednesday a 15-year-old was fatally shot in west Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO