Former mayor accuses City Hall of ignoring the will of voters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When voters went to the polls in November, 76% voted to approve Question E which "prohibits the sale, transfer, or franchise" of the city's underground conduit system. Now, there are complaints that the city isn't listening. "I think it's a slap in the face to the...
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
Former city leader questions the impact of the consent decree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a quarterly hearing on Thursday, the federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree took aim at the continued officer shortage at the city's police department. "Insufficient staffing is the largest single barrier standing between the police department and this court's finding," said Judge James Bredar. In...
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
SA Bates' gun legislation gains more support

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — It’s a united front in tackling Baltimore City’s crime crisis. As Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates's crime proposal on tougher gun sentences gains more bi-partisan support. Bates pitched his proposal to the city delegation in Annapolis Friday. “I did run on holding...
Community activist says juvenile deaths are an epidemic in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2023 is still only in the first month, the year has already claimed the lives of three Baltimore teens, under the age of 17. On New Year's, a 17-year-old girl was killed, only three days later a 16-year-old lost their life, and on Wednesday a 15-year-old was fatally shot in west Baltimore.
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
