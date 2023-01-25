Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor wants pressure applied to Mayor Scott for change in Baltimore City Public Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools sent out a statement saying Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams will not be seeking a new contract. This announcement came after three years of controversy and pressure from multiple groups asking the school board to replace him. Similar demands have been...
foxbaltimore.com
Former mayor accuses City Hall of ignoring the will of voters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When voters went to the polls in November, 76% voted to approve Question E which "prohibits the sale, transfer, or franchise" of the city's underground conduit system. Now, there are complaints that the city isn't listening. "I think it's a slap in the face to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman Zeke Cohen considers run for council president in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore city Councilman Zeke Cohen is promising change at the top when the next election cycle comes around as he considers a run for council president. Cohen says he feels his momentum is growing. Cohen stood outside city hall Friday making his case clear; he could...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Maryland counties frustrated and concerned over juvenile crime trend
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place seeing an uptick in juvenile crime. Some surrounding Maryland counties are too, leaving some residents concerned and frustrated over the troubling trend. In Anne Arundel County, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down while standing on the back porch of his...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
foxbaltimore.com
Audio: Outgoing DPW Director Mitchell says agency 'began to compromise' who he is as a man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the job “began to compromise who” he was “as a man and as a professional" in a meeting after he submitted his resignation, according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by FOX45 News. From...
foxbaltimore.com
Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
foxbaltimore.com
Former city leader questions the impact of the consent decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a quarterly hearing on Thursday, the federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree took aim at the continued officer shortage at the city's police department. "Insufficient staffing is the largest single barrier standing between the police department and this court's finding," said Judge James Bredar. In...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates' gun legislation gains more support
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — It’s a united front in tackling Baltimore City’s crime crisis. As Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates's crime proposal on tougher gun sentences gains more bi-partisan support. Bates pitched his proposal to the city delegation in Annapolis Friday. “I did run on holding...
Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout
Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist says juvenile deaths are an epidemic in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2023 is still only in the first month, the year has already claimed the lives of three Baltimore teens, under the age of 17. On New Year's, a 17-year-old girl was killed, only three days later a 16-year-old lost their life, and on Wednesday a 15-year-old was fatally shot in west Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes Md. tennis star Frances Tiafoe to State House
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Newly appointed Maryland Governor Wes Moore welcomed Prince George's County tennis star Frances Tiafoe to the State House on Thursday. Tiafoe gained fame through the 2022 U.S. Open, where he made a cinderella run to the tournament's semifinal. Since then, Tiafoe has been just as...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police
Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate behavior with students
Gilman School in Baltimore has confirmed that a teacher has been fired for inappropriate conduct with students.
foxbaltimore.com
Del. Conaway to sponsor SA Bates' gun legislation: Violence is 'going too far'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — New Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates started his tenure facing some skepticism from lawmakers in Annapolis about a bill he proposed to crack down on gun penalties, but after days of questions, the new top prosecutor found a sponsor to usher his plan through the General Assembly.
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
Comments / 0