Reuters

Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "a swift response".
ClickOnDetroit.com

Climate activists block main road into The Hague

THE HAGUE – Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands. The protesters, many waving colored flags with the symbol of environmental...
AFP

Evangelical churches thrive in traditionally Catholic DR Congo

In the DR Congo's boisterous capital Kinshasa, a road close to the city centre is lined with traders hawking unusual merchandise: church pulpits.  But last year, a Congolese MP pushed to close 10,000 churches deemed to be corrupt. 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information...

