Read full article on original website
Related
The Observer view on Britain’s shameful failngs on child refugees | Observer editorial
Abused, kidnapped and lost – the government should hang its head in shame over its lack of care towards vulnerable minors
Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "a swift response".
ClickOnDetroit.com
Climate activists block main road into The Hague
THE HAGUE – Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands. The protesters, many waving colored flags with the symbol of environmental...
Evangelical churches thrive in traditionally Catholic DR Congo
In the DR Congo's boisterous capital Kinshasa, a road close to the city centre is lined with traders hawking unusual merchandise: church pulpits. But last year, a Congolese MP pushed to close 10,000 churches deemed to be corrupt.
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information...
Comments / 0