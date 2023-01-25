Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live radar: Tracking weekend snowstorm as it moves across Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – More accumulating snow could fall this weekend in Metro Detroit, following a mid-week snowstorm that already dropped several inches on most communities. Most Metro Detroit areas could see 2-4 inches of snow accumulation starting Saturday, Jan. 28, and lasting into Sunday, Jan. 29. Milder air moving into the region, especially for those south of I-94, could possibly result in rain mixing in at times, eating at expected snow totals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking weekend snow, wintry mix in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know
Detroit, MI – The clouds have stuck around for most of the day, with some of us seeing a little light snow, but we’ve got more winter weather moving into the region as we work throughout the overnight hours on Saturday and into the first half of our Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How much snowfall to expect in Metro Detroit on Friday, and forecasting snow/rain this weekend
4Warn Weather – Winter weather will return to Metro Detroit on Friday, and both snow and rain could make appearances this weekend. Snow is expected to move in from the west later Friday afternoon and into the evening, likely closer to 4 or 5 p.m. It should be out of here by about midnight.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow is far from over, as more is expected over the weekend into next week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Many folks asking where the snow was this year got their answer Wednesday. Anywhere from five to over eight inches fell in Metro Detroit Wednesday. Some of the highest totals include Ann Arbor 8.8″, Saline 8.4″, Plymouth 8.0″, Shelby Twp. 7.3″, Lake Orion 7.1″, and Romulus 6.5″ and it’s still snowing in parts of Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Calmer and cloudy Thursday
4 Warn Weather – As we dig out of yesterday’s snowstorm, we hold on to some light snow showers in the thumb this morning. We likely will see a few small chances for scattered light flurries throughout the area later today, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Highs will be back in the low to mid-30s under overcast skies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Last weekend to experience this Detroit winter fun event
The clock is ticking toward the weekend, and you know there’s always something fun happening around the D. This weekend there’s a variety of events on tap, starting with a pre-weekend Jazz event. “In the Tradition,” jazz ensemble has a performance at the Aretha Jazz Cafe, located inside the Detroit Music Hall. The 10 piece band based in Detroit describes its sound as jazz, with an African centered perspective. The concert is tonight at 8pm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This interactive map of Michigan shows where anglers are catching state-record fish
There is an interactive map that shows where anglers in Michigan are catching state-record and Master Angler fish. The map was created by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and features interactive tools that display information about each catch. “Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Number of Ann Arbor households making more than $200K increased 76 percent, report says
ANN ARBOR – More than 6,500 households in Ann Arbor now make over $200,000 every year, according to a report by OBLG. The online sports betting company looked at income data from 2013-2021 reported to the U.S. Census Bureau and found the number of wealthy Ann Arborites has increased 76% in the past decade.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Cinnaholic offering $1 rolls for anniversary
ANN ARBOR – Pick up a $1 “Old Skool” signature cinnamon roll on Monday during Cinnaholic’s first anniversary. The vegan dessert spot, at 121 E. Liberty St., is celebrating one year of business in downtown Ann Arbor with the special offer. Owned by California transplants Deborah...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Professional poker player caught running illegal gambling operation in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. – A professional poker player has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan. Officials said on April 1, 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Michigan, opened the 906 Poker Social club on South Front Street in Marquette. Thatcher started the private membership club to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, respiratory illnesses trending down across Metro Detroit hospitals
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department at Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane. “Flu and most...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How Michigan, kind of illegitimately, became a state 186 years ago -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837. Today is Michigan’s 186th birthday!. And while celebrating is in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chelsea man gets jail for sabotaging fellow hunter’s tree stand, causing him to fall 15-20 feet
CHELSEA, Mich. – A Chelsea man has been sentenced to jail after he got into a territorial dispute with a fellow hunter and twice sabotaged the other man’s tree stand, causing him to fall 15-20 feet to the ground. Hunter finds note on trail camera. A hunter from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vigil honored life of Tracie Golden on her birthday at Detroit hospital where she worked, died
DETROIT – Family, friends and coworkers gathered to honor the life of Tracie Golden at a vigil on Friday. The vigil was held on Jan. 27, what would’ve been Tracie Golden’s 54th birthday. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rosé flight, special Valentine’s tasting menu coming to Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M
ANN ARBOR – “A sweet romantic gesture.”. That is the tagline for the Valentine’s Day Experience at Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M, at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy. During a holiday where so many couples are feeling pressure to deliver the romance, it’s hard to choose from the many options Ann Arbor has to offer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was in shock’: Detroit man wins $2 million lottery jackpot after trip to gas station
DETROIT – A Detroit man won a $2 million lottery jackpot after taking a quick trip to buy tickets at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old man bought his winning ticket at Fast Track Gas Station on Mound Road in Warren. “I love playing the lottery, and I play...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Harbor Light community kitchen reopens after renovations
DETROIT – The Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread program provide about 1.3 million meals per year to the people of Detroit. That number is only growing due to inflation and rising grocery prices. They are working to produce even more meals for those in need through a much-needed kitchen renovation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why it’s time to pay attention to what’s happening in Lansing
A big night in Lansing on Wednesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address. It’s the beginning of her second term, the state finally emerging from the COVID pandemic crisis mode. We have a large batch of new legislators, thanks to redistricting. There is the...
