ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live radar: Tracking weekend snowstorm as it moves across Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – More accumulating snow could fall this weekend in Metro Detroit, following a mid-week snowstorm that already dropped several inches on most communities. Most Metro Detroit areas could see 2-4 inches of snow accumulation starting Saturday, Jan. 28, and lasting into Sunday, Jan. 29. Milder air moving into the region, especially for those south of I-94, could possibly result in rain mixing in at times, eating at expected snow totals.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow is far from over, as more is expected over the weekend into next week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Many folks asking where the snow was this year got their answer Wednesday. Anywhere from five to over eight inches fell in Metro Detroit Wednesday. Some of the highest totals include Ann Arbor 8.8″, Saline 8.4″, Plymouth 8.0″, Shelby Twp. 7.3″, Lake Orion 7.1″, and Romulus 6.5″ and it’s still snowing in parts of Metro Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Calmer and cloudy Thursday

4 Warn Weather – As we dig out of yesterday’s snowstorm, we hold on to some light snow showers in the thumb this morning. We likely will see a few small chances for scattered light flurries throughout the area later today, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Highs will be back in the low to mid-30s under overcast skies.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Last weekend to experience this Detroit winter fun event

The clock is ticking toward the weekend, and you know there’s always something fun happening around the D. This weekend there’s a variety of events on tap, starting with a pre-weekend Jazz event. “In the Tradition,” jazz ensemble has a performance at the Aretha Jazz Cafe, located inside the Detroit Music Hall. The 10 piece band based in Detroit describes its sound as jazz, with an African centered perspective. The concert is tonight at 8pm.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Cinnaholic offering $1 rolls for anniversary

ANN ARBOR – Pick up a $1 “Old Skool” signature cinnamon roll on Monday during Cinnaholic’s first anniversary. The vegan dessert spot, at 121 E. Liberty St., is celebrating one year of business in downtown Ann Arbor with the special offer. Owned by California transplants Deborah...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Harbor Light community kitchen reopens after renovations

DETROIT – The Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread program provide about 1.3 million meals per year to the people of Detroit. That number is only growing due to inflation and rising grocery prices. They are working to produce even more meals for those in need through a much-needed kitchen renovation.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy