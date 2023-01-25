ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Wil Jr
3d ago

Good move! If your elected officials ignore you, nonviolent demonstrations are good!

Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
shelterforce.org

Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies

In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds

Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
COMPTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
ALHAMBRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood reveals specialized police units have been depleted

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting

There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shooting Outside Party in Beverly Crest Leaves 3 Dead, Four Injured

At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to authorities, around 2 a.m. a call was received about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count

Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
LONG BEACH, CA

