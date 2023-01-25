Read full article on original website
Del Wil Jr
3d ago
Good move! If your elected officials ignore you, nonviolent demonstrations are good!
Antelope Valley Press
LA County plans relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
shelterforce.org
Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies
In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
NBC Los Angeles
Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols
Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
yovenice.com
Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!
VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
2urbangirls.com
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment
COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
spectrumnews1.com
Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes
The board voted unanimously Thursday to look at solutions that could include assigning outreach workers to all 13 “end-of-the-line” stations that include cities like Azusa, Norwalk, Redondo Beach and Long Beach. The post Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood reveals specialized police units have been depleted
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the...
Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting
There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
NBC Los Angeles
Shooting Outside Party in Beverly Crest Leaves 3 Dead, Four Injured
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to authorities, around 2 a.m. a call was received about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
NBC Los Angeles
City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count
Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash
January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more. Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered a semi-automatic handgun, over $10,000 in US currency and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 19 officers observed a...
