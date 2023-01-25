ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Minnesota Twins Caravan makes stop in Brookings

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Twins Caravan makes its’ return this year, following a two year hiatus do to COVID-19 and their first stop was right here in South Dakota.

After making a stop at the Hitchcock-Tulare Elementary School, the caravan made its way to Brookings.

Four people with the team were in attendance including SDSU alum, Caleb Thielbar, catcher Ryan Jeffers, former Twin Tony Oliva and television broadcaster Dick Bremer.

The four answered questions about the upcoming season, before answering questions from the audience.

“Last year, I miss not being able to travel the last couple years because of COVID and everything was wrong, but to be on the road again and to be here in South Dakota and see friends and family, it’s great,” Oliva said.

Oliva was able to see family as his wife, Gordette is from Hitchcock.

KELOLAND

