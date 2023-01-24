Read full article on original website
Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)
Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo. Segel spoke...
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!
Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
'Happy Endings' Star Casey Wilson Welcomes Baby No. 3 via Surrogate
This story about Casey Wilson has a happy ending indeed. The actress has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, she announced on Instagram Friday. The Happy Endings star revealed her daughter was born via surrogate, calling it the "highest form" of women supporting women. "This is the dawning of...
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
It's time to dip back into the waters of Franklin Lakes... metaphorically speaking, at least, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 13 -- and ET can exclusively debut the cast's all-new taglines. OG Teresa Giudice returns for the fresh batch of episodes, alongside longtime co-stars...
'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh Says 'It's Funny' Being an 'Elder Statesman' Now On Set
Kate Walsh is reflecting on being a part of Grey's Anatomy and how it's still chugging along after nearly two decades. The actress was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and she shared her feelings about stepping back into Addison Montgomery's shoes after spending several years away from the franchise.
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
'The Last of Us' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
The Last of Ushas more battles to fight. The HBO drama, adapted from the popular 2013 Naughty Dog video games, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced Friday. From executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the latter of whom co-created the video game, takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
6 Korean Dating Series to Watch for Some Drama
There is more to K-content than K-dramas. American reality TV has dominated the reality dating series world with The Bachelor, Love Island, and many more. But fans will find that a Korean dating series encompasses a different aspect of the dating game that does not seep into sexual drama, secrets, and gossip. While Single’s Inferno has gained praise, more series satisfy the dating desire.
Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics
After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.
Anna Sorokin to Film 'Delvey's Dinner Club' Series While on House Arrest
Anna Sorokin, who also uses the surname Delvey, is set to star in her own unscripted reality TV series while on house arrest in New York City, ET has confirmed. The convicted fraudster's intimate, invitation-only dinner series, which are hosted at her East Village apartment, will be the focus of Delvey's Dinner Club.
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
Blake Lively Starring in 'It Ends With Us' Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Novel
Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, ET confirmed Thursday. Hoover also announced the news on her Instagram. Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Justin Baldoni will direct the film, and star alongside Lively as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.
