Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Oscar nomination with a tease for her next one in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Playing the Clown Prince of Crime or his longtime love interest Harley Quinn in live-action has proven to be the domain of a certain caliber of star, something Lady Gaga would have been keenly aware of when she boarded Todd Phillips’ hotly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Heath Ledger...
ComicBook
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
ComicBook
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
ComicBook
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
New York Post
Margot Robbie reveals Hooters job offer — while filming an ad at 16
They thought she was a hoot. Margot Robbie, 32, revealed the popular, brazen Hooters chain — known for its bombshell waitstaff serving mugs and jugs — offered her a job in the aughts. In a recent interview with NME, the “Babylon” starlet recalled the charming overture, which she...
ComicBook
Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan Explains How He Kept His Wakanda Forever Cameo a Secret
By now it's public knowledge that Michael B. Jordan made a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a surprise cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. SPOILERS! Jordan's appearance comes at a pivotal point in Black Panther 2, where Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) takes the synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb she creates and has to go through her own spiritual vision to obtain the powers of the Black Panther. Instead of her brother T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) or father T'Chaka (John Kani), Shuri's dark feelings of grief and rage lead her spirit to commune with the ghost of Erik Killmonger.
Horror fans can stream M3GAN at home after surprise digital release
After a strong showing at the box office, M3GAN arrives for at-home viewing earlier than expected but much to viewers’ delight.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 Shoes New Images
Jordan Brand and Marvel have revealed some new images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1. These sneakers are being released right around the Sony animated movie's release date. @xcmade dropped some new photos of this pair and they're an absolute knockout. A classic black and red color way of the first Michael Jordan signature shoe serves as the canvas. But, near the top of the upper, things get a little bit interesting. The Ben-Day dots that comprise the red are zoomed in on and the material is accentuated by the lighter colors. Down near the midsole, there's some different textures at play as well. (Makes a lot of sense for the dimension-hopping premise of the movie.) Check out the images for yourself from Nice Kicks.
ComicBook
That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"
That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.
ComicBook
Willow: Christian Slater Reveals He Reached Out To Val Kilmer After Taking the Role
Last year, Val Kilmer reprised his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick but he was unable to do the same for Disney+'s Willow series. The actor played Madmartigen in the 1988 fantasy film of the same name, but after struggling with his health, filming the series during COVID was too risky and they ended up having to write the actor out of the show. However, Madmartigen's presence is felt in the series, and there are even some new characters that captured his spirit. In fact, one episode of the series features an appearance by Christian Slater who introduces himself as Madmartigan before revealing he is actually Allagash, a character who fought alongside Madmartigen in the Battle of Land's End. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Slater spoke about reaching out to Kilmer after taking the role.
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
ComicBook
Arrowverse Star Pitched a Legion of Doom Series to The CW
At the end of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, The CW's DC inspired universe of superheroes got their very own version of the Justice League, but it turns out they could have had their own villain-team as well. On Twitter, Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer revealed that he had pitched a Legion of Doom spin-off series to Warner Bros. Details of what the spinoff would have entailed were not mentioned in the tweet, but according to Cryer the spinoff just "wasn't meant to be".
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Cameos As Creed on Weekend Update
Ahead of the release of Creed 3 in March, Michael B. Jordan appeared as Adonis Creed on Saturday Night Live. Making his hosting debut on the live sketch comedy, Jordan's Creed appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. At the tail end of the segment, Jordan appeared as a former fling of Heidi Gardner's Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie Ever).
thedigitalfix.com
Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines
As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
ComicBook
Blake Lively to Star in Adaptation of Controversial Hit Novel
Blake Lively has officially landed her next movie role — and it is one that fans of "BookTok" will surely recognize. On Thursday, reports indicated that Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the buzzed-about novel from Colleen Hoover. Baldoni, whose filmography includes Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart, is also set to direct the movie, after optioning the rights to the project in 2019. I Am Not Okay With This' Christy Hall is writing the script and producing. Lively is executive producing alongside Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.
ComicBook
1923 Star Says Taylor Sheridan Hasn't Revealed Details of the Yellowstone Family Tree
Thanks to prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923, fans of Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Yellowstone know quite a bit about the history of the series' Dutton family, but it turns out there are still quite a few mysteries and surprises in store — particularly when it comes to the family tree. The biggest current mystery is who, exactly, is the grandfather of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character, John Dutton. At the outset of 1923, fans thought they had things sorted out and that Jack (Darren Mann) or John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) would be his grandfather. However, that changed when the series' third episode saw John Sr. killed while Jack's fiancée Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) was shot in the abdomen after an attack by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). The incident caused many fans to assume that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) may end up being the grandfather in question, but according to Sklenar, that's a detail that Sheridan hasn't revealed just yet.
Popculture
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene That Made Him "Burst Into Tears"
Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi show includes a moment that brought star Ewan McGregor to tears. McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the six-episode series. The story united Obi-Wan with young Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and pits the Jedi Master against his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, played again by Hayden Christensen. Speaking to Disney Studio Awards, McGregor revealed that he finally sat and watched the show for the first time in its entirety. He admitted that the moment his Obi-Wan tells Blair's Leia, "May the Force be with you," brought tears to his eyes.
