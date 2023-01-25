ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Mirror

Why funding alone cannot support the mental health of students of color

By Mukund Desibhatla
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2finlS_0kQJlZoq00
Expanding mental health care into the educational sector is a promising goal, but funding alone cannot guarantee equitable care to marginalized student populations.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Yale University changes mental health policies after students' lawsuit

Yale University has announced changes to its policies to support students' mental health, including allowing students the ability to take time off from school. The Connecticut-based, Ivy League school said in an email to students Wednesday they are now permitted to take a medical leave of absence from school due to medical reasons rather than withdrawing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Chalkbeat

Bilingual school counselor says mental health skills are untapped resource

As more schools see a need to focus on student mental health, districts are hiring new mental health professionals to help. But what do these various positions involve, how do they work together, and how can they help students? Chalkbeat talked to a bilingual school counselor in Adams 14 to learn more about how school counselors work with students and how being bilingual contributes to the job. Brenda Moreno Negrete is the only bilingual...
goodmorningamerica.com

Clever teacher's mental health check-in chart inspires educators to create their own

A teacher has come up with a clever idea to ensure her students have a safe place to share their feelings. Erin Castillo, an educator at John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, California, created a mental health check-in chart for her students. Now, she's inspiring teachers around the globe to make their own versions of the chart for their classrooms.
FREMONT, CA
Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
ABC 33/40 News

Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy