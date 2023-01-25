"The Banshees of Inisherin" scores nine Oscar nominations.

A good day for Irish actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Director Martin McDonagh's darkly comedic look at an unraveling friendship is the most nominated Irish movie in the history of the Academy Awards.

Landing his first ever Oscar nomination, Colin Farrell is now in the running for Best Actor. Farrell reacted to this morning's fantastic news.

"Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it's shared with the Banshees cast and crew. Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!"

Colin's costars, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan also heard their names called at the nomination ceremony. Both picked up a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nod. Gleeson shared his excitement.

"What an amazing wake-up call! I'm so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I'm absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home. What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you, Academy. Thank you, Martin! Thank you all!"

Barry Keoghan reacted to his first Oscar nomination by thanking his entire 'Banshees' family, with an added shout-out to his infant son, Brando.

"It's really nice to be recognized along with my Banshees team. Martin, I'm grateful to you for taking the chance on me. And Colin, I love you bro. Thank you to the Academy. This one's for you, Brando."

Reacting to her, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, nomination, Kerry Condon was almost left speechless.

"I'm not sure I can articulate how I feel. 'Was it a vision or a waking dream?' This is something I have wanted my whole life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me and the cast and crew members of The Banshees of Inisherin"

The movie also earned nominations for, Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and a Best Director nomination for Martin McDonagh.

