Streetsblog Capitol Hill

EXCLUSIVE: Adams Administration Has Delayed Commercial Waste Reform That’s Required by Law

A City Council law requiring an overhaul of the rogue private carting industry has been thwarted by the Adams administration — and the person who led the program since its inception left the Department of Sanitation several months ago in “frustration” with how new DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch has deprioritized the effort, multiple sources told Streetsblog.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Council Members Join Push For Six-Minute Transit Service And Free Buses

The state legislative effort known as the Fix the MTA picked up city support on Thursday from 19 City Council members asking Mayor Adams to include the bills that would fund free bus service, six-minute transit and provide enough money to fill the MTA’s fiscal hole in his Albany agenda this year.
ALBANY, NY

