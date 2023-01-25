Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
EXCLUSIVE: Adams Administration Has Delayed Commercial Waste Reform That’s Required by Law
A City Council law requiring an overhaul of the rogue private carting industry has been thwarted by the Adams administration — and the person who led the program since its inception left the Department of Sanitation several months ago in “frustration” with how new DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch has deprioritized the effort, multiple sources told Streetsblog.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Council Members Join Push For Six-Minute Transit Service And Free Buses
The state legislative effort known as the Fix the MTA picked up city support on Thursday from 19 City Council members asking Mayor Adams to include the bills that would fund free bus service, six-minute transit and provide enough money to fill the MTA’s fiscal hole in his Albany agenda this year.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Highways to Hell: Now Mayor Adams Needs to Advocate for Speed Cameras on Expressways
Last year, 252 people died in city traffic, according to final NYPD numbers. That was 3 percent more than in 2019, the last year before Covid disruptions. Mayor Adams and the city Department of Transportation called that a victory, citing a drop of about 7 percent from 2021 and 15 percent from 2013, before the Vision Zero safety program began.
