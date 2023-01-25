ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

#11 TCU Routs Sooners in Fort Worth

 4 days ago

11th-ranked TCU routed Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team 79-52 on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed in handing OU their worst loss in almost four years.

It was OU’s worst loss since a 30-point defeat at home to Baylor on January 28, 2019.

The Sooners shot just 31 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers.

Oklahoma did not have a point at the first media timeout of each half, trailed by 17 points at halftime, and fell behind by as many as 31 in the second half.

C.J. Noland led OU with 11 points, and was the only Sooner in double figure scoring.

Mike Miles had 23 points to lead the Horned Frogs, who have won three in a row over OU.

The Sooners fall to 11-9 overall, 2-6 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma hosts #2 Alabama on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

