Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Philippines to offer value-added tax refund to foreign tourists by 2024
MANILA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday.
Make new friends with old-vine wines
For a full-bodied wintry red, look no further than old-vine carignan. By David Williams
Comments / 0