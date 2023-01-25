ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents escape Freeport apartment fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
FREEPORT, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

DeKalb, Barbed Wire, and the Glidden Family

Joseph Glidden was a resident of DeKalb as early as 1850, and our beautiful town was the place where he patented the thing our town is known for – barbed wire. DeKalb, originally Huntley’s Grove, was established in the 1850s, and officially became DeKalb in 1853 (named after an American Revolutionary War General). This was also the year our first railroad came to be as well – connecting DeKalb to the wider world.
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

SMH Peru closed; hundreds gather for support outside ER

About three hundred people gathered in front of St. Margaret's Health-Peru on a very cold Saturday morning. Yet, those present drew warmth and strength from each other. The abrupt plans of the hospital administration have come to pass. The Peru hospital is closed....management calling it temporary. Candace Jordan worked in...
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
97ZOK

Identity of 24-Year-Old Illinois Man Killed in Horrific I-39 Crash Revealed

The name of a man who died in a two-car crash Monday morning (1/23) on Interstate 39 has been released following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's office. Around 10 am on Monday morning (1/23) the Illinois Department of Transportation reported a detour off the interstate after the accident on I-39 closed the northbound lanes between Mulford Road and Harrison Road.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

YMCA In Peru Asks Y Not Say Yes To The Dress?

Are you in the market for a new dress but don't want to break the bank buying one? This could be the way to go. The Illinois Valley Y is hosting an event called “Y Not Say Yes? To The Dress”. On March 18th and 19th you can shop for second-hand prom, homecoming, bridesmaid and evening dresses along with accessories at the Y in Peru. There will also be hair and makeup demonstrations and giveaways those two days from 9 until 1 on the 18th and from 10 until 1 on the 19th.
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley

Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Q985

Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties

Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
ILLINOIS STATE

