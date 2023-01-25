Are you in the market for a new dress but don't want to break the bank buying one? This could be the way to go. The Illinois Valley Y is hosting an event called “Y Not Say Yes? To The Dress”. On March 18th and 19th you can shop for second-hand prom, homecoming, bridesmaid and evening dresses along with accessories at the Y in Peru. There will also be hair and makeup demonstrations and giveaways those two days from 9 until 1 on the 18th and from 10 until 1 on the 19th.

