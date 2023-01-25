Read full article on original website
Madonna Sets Dates For ‘The Celebration Tour’
Madonna is taking her way back to the stage. In a star-studded YouTube video, the pop icon accepted Amy Schumer’s dare to go on tour. Shortly thereafter, she shared the dates for the “The Celebration Tour” with her fans. According to a release, the tour will highlight “her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.” Also, the tour will “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”
Antoine Fuqua To Direct Michael Jackson Biopic
It appears that the life of Michael Jackson will be cast upon the big screen in the near future. Backed by Sony, Antoine Fuqua will direct a biopic about Jackson’s life called Michael. “The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas
Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tammy Knickerbocker, has gone missing her family says. On Friday, Tammy posted on her daughter's Facebook page asking her friends to contact them if anyone has seen Lindsey.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley & Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley and Snoop Dogg will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year. Alongside Riley, Adu and Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also included in this year’s class of inductees. Together, they will include recent inductees like Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott.
Prevention
‘Today’ Fans Are Reaching out to Al Roker and Deborah Roberts After Their Instagram Update
After spending the last few months recovering from health issues related to blood clots in his leg, Today show star Al Roker is officially back in action. And he's appreciating every minute of it alongside his wife of 27 years, Deborah Roberts. In a new photo uploaded to Instagram, Deborah...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards
“Top Gun: Maverick” took home the top prize of best picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday. “I’ve produced over 50 movies and more than 2,000 hours of television but there was one question that everybody kept asking, ‘Will there ever be another “Top Gun?”‘ “Maverick” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said. “After almost four decades, all the pieces fell into place and we finally released the much anticipated sequel just when everybody seemed to need it the most.” “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann was presented with the best director award by the film’s star Austin Butler, and the biopic was also recognized...
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’
Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Earns January 2025 Release Date
It appears that the story of Megan, the chaotic AI-like doll, is not done just yet. After a successful run in theaters, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse have decided to bring the film back around for a sequel. “After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a...
Cordae Hints At Potential Joint EP With Anderson .Paak & J. Cole
There are few things that get people going quite like a joint mixtape or album with prominent artists and producers. In recent years, Drake has teamed up with Future to deliver What A Time To Be Alive and Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk dropped Voice of the Heroes. Not to be forgotten, Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss late last year. Now, it appears that a new trio could be emerging.
Majo, Reggie Becton Set Release Date For ‘Honey’ Remix
Reggie Becton is no stranger to collaboration. In recent months, he’s teamed up with Khi Infinite to drop “Pineapple Rum” and Jordan Hawkins to release “Screamin’.” Not to be forgotten, he’s also been teasing a new record called “Don Julio” with Shah Infinite. Now, it appears that he’s locked in with another talented act that the world of music needs to keep its eye on, Majo.
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 BRIT Awards
Harry Styles will take the stage at the BRIT Awards on February 11, 2023. The chart-topping star will join a lineup of performers that currently includes Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. “The biggest night in the UK music calendar, annually watched by millions at home as well as...
Apple TV+ Sets Spring 2023 Return For ‘Ted Lasso’
Ted Lasso is set to return to Apple TV+ this spring for its third season. Led by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, the series will move forward as Nate moves to a new coaching front and works past his dispute with Ted. For what it’s worth, those involved with the show have previously hinted that the show’s next chapter will in fact be its last.
Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Lil’ Baby, Lil’ Nas X & More Set For 2023 Governors Ball
Festival season is quickly approaching! Just last week, Goldenvoice rolled out the lineup for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. This week, Governors Ball has unveiled the lineup for the 2023 festival. In June, the three-day event will be led by Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza. Throughout this year’s music festival, the headliners will be supported by Lil’ Nas X, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Lil’ Baby, Giveon, Koffee, Sabrina Claudio, Pusha T, Tems and Syd among others.
Fall Out Boy Announces First New Album Since 2018
Fall Out Boy is on its way back to the studio. For the first time in five years, the band will release a new album called So Much (For) Stardust on March 24, 2023. The band shared the news via Instagram. “‘Time is luck.’ Finish another tour. You reflect but...
21 Savage Says He Plans To Drop A New Album ‘Very, Very Soon’
21 Savage is at the top of the game right now. Not did he deliver Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin’ back in 2020, but he’s also linked up with legends like Nas, J. Cole and Pharrell over the last few years. To top it all off, he recently dropped a joint LP with Drake and appears to be headed out on a tour with him as well. All of his hard work has earned him the title of “Best Rapper of 2022” from Complex. Commemorating this honor, the Atlanta native sat down with star journalist Jordan Rose to discuss his plans for the future.
‘Invincible’ To Return For Season Two In ‘Late 2023’
For more than a full year, it has felt as if fans of Prime Video’s hit series, Invincible, have been waiting to learn when the show will return for a second run around the streaming verse. It all started back in January of 2022 when actor Steven Yeun told Collider, he hadn’t even been told when he would come back to work on the show’s second season.
Chlöe Drops The ‘Pray It Away’ Video
It appears that it will be a Bailey sister summer. With Halle Bailey prepping the release of The Little Mermaid and seemingly working on her new music, her older, Chlöe, has popped out with a movie role of her own and a major announcement. After delivering a number of successful pop singles and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, she set the release date for her debut solo album, In Pieces. The highly-anticipated project is set to drop this March.
Goldevoice Partners With YouTube To Livestream Coachella Through 2026
Goldenvoice and YouTube have renewed their exclusive live stream and content partnership through 2026. Under the partnership, YouTube will continue to provide a live stream of Goldenvoice’s annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14-16, 2023. One week later, the festival will return to the valley on April 21-23, 2023. Throughout both weekends, fans can enjoy performances from Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. Per Variety, all 125,000 tickets for this year’s festival have been sold.
