ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New National Study: 1 in 4 Teachers Changing Lesson Plans Due to Anti-CRT Laws

By Asher Lehrer-Small
The 74
The 74
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCZqr_0kQJimAM00

In the first national study of how the GOP’s classroom censorship policies have changed the teaching profession, thousands of educators expressed confusion over what they can and can’t cover in lessons. Nearly 1 in 4 said they have altered their curricula so parents and officials won’t find their teachings controversial.

Teachers said they had to skip over classic texts like To Kill a Mockingbird and avoid historical figures like famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass out of concern for parental complaints and possible legal blowback. One high school science teacher who the study quoted anonymously described an atmosphere of “fear and paranoia” around simply covering the content laid out within state standards.

The report , which was published by the Rand Corporation on Wednesday, surveyed over 8,000 educators from across the country. It asked whether officials had passed policies limiting the teaching of topics related to race and gender and, if so, how those rules had impacted their instructional decisions.

Get stories like these delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for The 74 Newsletter

Confusion was so widespread, researchers found, that roughly one-quarter of teachers said they didn’t know whether they were subject to restrictions. Among teachers working in states that had enacted classroom censorship bills, less than a third actually knew that the laws were in place.

“At times there is that confusion about, ‘What am I allowed to say in the classroom, what am I not allowed to say?’ ” lead researcher Ashley Woo explained.

In Florida, where the state’s censorship bill also extends to higher education and the workplace, and where Gov. Ron DeSantis recently blocked a forthcoming Advanced Placement course on African American studies, the state Department of Education rejected the idea that their law might be unclear to teachers.

“If educators are confused about what can and cannot be taught in Florida schools, the blame lies solely on media activists and union clowns who purposefully sow confusion and mislead the public,” spokesperson Alex Lanfranconi wrote in an email to The 74.

Classroom censorship bills began to proliferate in 2021 as right-wing politicians advocated that schools overstepped in the measures they enacted in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. As some districts added more books written by Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian authors to their curricula and educated staff about how racism operates in society, predominantly white parents in many districts pushed back on the changes, calling them critical race theory.

Critical race theory is an academic framework used to examine systematic racism and is taught mostly in graduate school rather than K-12 classrooms. The term has become a GOP catch-all for lessons related to race. Americans largely support teachings that address racism, but support wanes drastically when the critical race theory label is applied, research shows.

Since 2021, legislation has been proposed in 42 states to curtail race- and gender-related teachings. In 18 states, the measures have passed into law, according to an Education Week tracker . In at least six states, the rules include penalties for educators or schools that do not comply.

Terrance Anfield teaches English as a second language in Kennesaw, Georgia, where a state law bans teachers from covering “divisive concepts.”

“The very concepts that will allow the development of our students to become well-rounded, inclusive members of society are being omitted from the classroom for fear of offending the wrong person or committee. This should not be an issue that has involved the districts of Georgia because CRT is typically taught at the collegiate level,” he wrote in an email to The 74.

Related: The ACLU’S Fight Against Classroom Censorship, State By State

In the aftermath of those changes, 1 in 4 teachers nationally said their school or district leaders told them to limit discussions of political or social issues in class, a previous Rand study found in August.

The non-partisan think tank’s most recent report now shows that a similar proportion of teachers, 24%, have altered their curricular materials in response to the controversy — regardless of whether or not they live in states that have classroom censorship laws on the books. Even in states with no rules limiting teachings on race and gender, 22% of instructors said the nationwide pushback influenced their selection of books and worksheets.

“The limitations are not just originating from state policies, they’re also coming from other places,” said Woo, the Rand researcher, explaining that educators frequently reported re-designing their offerings because of complaints from parents or “implicit” and “unspoken” messages from district leaders directing them to sanitize lessons.

Colin Sharkey, executive director of the Association of American Educators, emphasized that parents do have a right to transparency over what their students are learning. But at the same time, districts should avoid policies that have a “chilling effect” on educators, which can make schools “not a healthy place for learning,” he said.

In the face of pushback, some teachers still expressed resistance to censorship policies. The survey included a free response section completed by about 1,450 educators. Nearly 1 in 5 said they are continuing to include lessons related to race and gender, and made no mention of efforts to make the teachings less contentious.

“My students are more important than any board policy. If I get in trouble, then it would be worth it,” one educator wrote.

In a profession whose stress levels are paralleled only by doctors and nurses , navigating the supercharged climate has made educators’ jobs “even more difficult and less attractive,” in the words of one survey respondent, who teaches elementary school.

School staff may have their hands tied, caught between what is legal and what they think is right. A middle school science teacher said the school’s LGBTQ students are “knowingly suffering and there is nothing I can do about it without risking my job.”

In some cases, districts now require teachers to search for new classroom materials, go through cumbersome approval processes for new curricula or even run lessons by parents before leading them in the classroom, Woo explained. All those steps represent more work for teachers at a time when staff shortages already plague many states and districts across the country, she said.

Related: School Leader Crisis: Overwhelmed by Mounting Mental Health Issues and Public Distrust, a ‘Mass Exodus’ of Principals Could be Coming

“All of these things are potentially adding more to teachers’ plates in a time when we know teachers have already experienced a lot of stress,” she said.

Moms for Liberty, a national organization that supports school board candidates pushing for limitations on race- and gender-related lessons, did not respond to requests for comment on whether these policies could worsen teacher burnout.

To district leaders, Woo said, one clear takeaway from the study should be that educators need additional support to comply with a changing legal and political landscape.

“Teachers cannot and should not have to shoulder these challenges on their own.”

Comments / 9

AGAR
3d ago

Wow!!!!This is the dumbest article I have read.Full of lies and misconceptions.If you feel that you are persecuted it's because you aren't doing the right thing.Dor many years LGBTQ teachers have been indoctrinating children from K-3TH grade with their desires and language.Now that the law is in place they are crying because its unlawful to groom children in their classrooms and parents not knowing what they were doing.Putting sexual perversion in Innocent kids.The drag storytelling should be stopped because it's creating in an innocent kid a bad impression of life and their role in life.And these things and more are happening in schools not only with kids but also with our youths.Plus tv series, movies,artists etc etc.. The promotion of the LGBTQ lifestyle is everywhere and kids needs to be protected.Not all teachers are like that but their are a few out their that are doing it Check you tube.

Reply(2)
3
Kimberly Kramer
3d ago

Just because they are changing curriculum does not mean it is CRT. Teachers are afraid of getting sued or losing their jobs. People are now saying that black or native history is CRT which it isn't.

Reply
2
Related
wlrn.org

Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle

A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

How Florida defines 'student indoctrination' for reviewers of new social studies textbooks

A group of reviewers at Palm Beach County schools have been assessing new social studies textbooks that are now being considered for use by students in the fall. The reviewers have new guidelines from Florida in the wake of "parental rights" laws in which to assess the books and make sure they omit lessons on social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and “any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools

Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely

House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The 74

Kentucky Students Recommend Ways to Prevent, Respond to School Shootings

FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida students are eligible to receive free books through the New Worlds Reading Initiative

Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free. While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.
FLORIDA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School

The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
OREGON STATE
wflx.com

Professor: State's rejection of African American course creating culture of fear

The conversations on Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to rejectthe Collegeboard's trial Advanced Placement African American History course in Florida kept on coming this week. After reviewing the proposed curriculum DeSantis say the course delivers more indoctrination than education. Some felt very strongly like Dr. Marvin Dunn, a former professor at...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

In Florida, Over Half of LGBTQ Parents Say: They are Thinking About Leaving

Due to troubles that a new Florida education law, also defined as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its detractors, demonizes LGBTQ personalities and encourages an aggressive learning environment for LGBTQ students or children who have LGBTQ family members, over half of LGBTQ parents in Florida are thinking of moving their families to another state.
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy