ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Bill Gates just invested in a startup that's trying to stop cows from burping and farting so much

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zr5sf_0kQJiUEA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noNYf_0kQJiUEA00
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures has backed Australian climate tech firm Rumin8.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures led a $12 million seed funding round into Rumin8.
  • The Perth-based startup is developing a seaweed-based feed aiming to cut methane from livestock emissions — like the burps and farts of cows.
  • A byproduct of the digestion process, methane, is the most common greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide.

What do a billionaire philanthropist, a climate tech firm, and fewer cow burps have in common?

Just ask Bill Gates, whose investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, or BEV, led a $12 million seed funding round into an Australian climate tech firm working to reduce methane emissions — like those from cows.

Rumin8, a Perth-based startup, said Monday it has closed a Phase 2 seed funding round, bringing its total funding to 25 million Australian dollars, or $17.7 million. The company is developing a seaweed-based feed that would cut methane — a byproduct of the food digestion process — from livestock emissions.

Rumin8 plans to use the $12 million for activities like commercial trials and developing a pilot manufacturing plant.

Methane is the most common greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. It is also 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

As livestock accounts for about 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, there are now global efforts to farm such animals more sustainably.

"The demand for sustainable protein has never been more apparent, which is why BEV is keenly interested in reducing methane emissions from beef and dairy," Carmichael Roberts, a business lead at BEV's Investment Committee, said in a press release.

Just last week, Gates appeared upbeat about sustainable meat in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

"There are companies making 'beef' in new ways and people working to still use cows but reduce the methane emissions," Gates wrote in the thread. "I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today," he added.

And Gates' BEV isn't the only one looking at cutting methane emissions from livestock. Last week, French food giant Danone pledged to slash methane emissions from its milk-supplying farms by about one-third by the end of this decade.

New Zealand — a major beef producer — is also proposing to tax the burps from livestock from 2025.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 43

Shirley Thibodeau
3d ago

Really sad that someone with so much money can’t find anything better to support them all the crazy things he picks. This one takes the cake!!

Reply
24
Melanie Van Do
4d ago

Really...?? If that were a real problem we would of been doomed 1000s of years ago. These people are really full of themselves.

Reply
29
Norryce
3d ago

this is too much now we're funding studies to study passing hot air. can anyone apply? let's recommend some of our congressmen for a related research study.

Reply(2)
14
Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Business Insider

Business Insider

843K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy