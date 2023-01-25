ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell, AR

Arkansas Advocate

Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs

Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Get your petition now to run for school board; Deadline Mar 1, Election May 9

Are you interested in making a difference in the community by running for a seat on school board? The Saline County Clerk’s Office released dates and info for the process. The Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. To get started on your campaign, pick up a petition from the Clerk’s office at 215 N. Main Street in Benton. Petitions must be filed with the Clerk’s office during regular business hours, beginning February 22, 2023 at noon and ending March 1st, 2023 at noon.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Problems in Jefferson County persist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Last week we reported about ongoing issues between Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods and County Judge Gerald Robinson. Now, we have learned of more problems, and this time, with another group of elected officials— the Quorum Court. The Quorum Court is designed to handle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia

Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Recycle paper, cans, plastic, electronics, glass & tires in Benton

Saline County residents can take recycling for free to the Recycle Saline Collection Center. Come every Tuesday and Thursday to Recycle Saline to place your items in the containers. The address is 520 Edison Avenue in Benton, Arkansas. All material must be separated. They ask that you make sure all...
BENTON, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR

