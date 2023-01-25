ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Roc Nation Sued for Denying Employee Work From Home Arrangement

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LysXg_0kQJfuNF00

As Disney, Starbucks and other prominent employers curb work from home (WFH) arrangements, a former Roc Nation employee is suing the entertainment agency over a WFH denial.

Ata Movassaghi, who directed digital marketing and strategy for Roc Nation’s sports division in Manhattan from 2018 to 2021, filed an Americans with Disabilities (ADA) and Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) complaint in the Southern District of New York last Friday. He seeks monetary damages reflecting economic losses, emotional distress, harm to career and harm to reputation. Christopher Lenzo, an attorney at the employment law firm Lenzo & Reis, represents Movassaghi.

The complaint depicts Movassaghi as a superb employee who repeatedly earned excellent performance reviews and a substantial raise. Like most Americans, Movassaghi began to work from home when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020. A few months later, Movassaghi’s father was diagnosed with a severe heart condition and cancer, and he had to be hospitalized. Movassaghi asked for, and was granted, a WFH arrangement for the summer to help to care for his dad.

By September 2020, Roc Nation’s Manhattan employees had returned to the office. That month Movassaghi asked a superior to extend his WFH arrangement. He explained that “being forced to return to the office in the highly infected New York City would present a serious risk of him contracting COVID-19 and passing it to his very vulnerable father.” At the time, the dad was still in the hospital and in critical condition.

Roc Nation denied the request, informing Movassaghi that he either return to the office or take leave pursuant to the FMLA. Movassaghi regarded this choice as unreasonable since other employees had worked remotely, including before the pandemic, and he had “effectively performed his job duties” while remote. Movassaghi nonetheless chose FMLA leave, which is unpaid. Movassaghi received some—the complaint says a “small portion”—of his salary while on leave under a New York law permitting compensation for sick time.

Movassaghi returned to work a few months later. Because Roc Nation had allegedly “viewed Mr. Movassaghi as one of its best employees,” he was one of fewer than 10 employees—of the hundreds who work for Roc Nation—assigned to represent Roc Nation at Super Bowl LV in Tampa. The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (with Roc Nation client Leonard Fournette) and the Kansas City Chiefs, featured reduced attendance and other pandemic protocols. Movassaghi “assisted with the production of all of the musical performances at the Super Bowl pursuant to [Roc Nation’s] consulting partnership with the NFL.”

But a couple of weeks later, Movassaghi says he was suspiciously excluded from a client engagement in Florida. His supervisor claimed the exclusion merely reflected “health sensitives” surrounding Movassaghi’s dad. Movassaghi was surprised since the client asked Kim Miale, Roc Nation’s head of football, that Movassaghi attend. Two days later Movassaghi was told he was being “indefinitely furloughed” as part of a company “restructuring.” The complaint questions that explanation since no one else lost their job and eight days later the company began to recruit a new person for Movassaghi’s role.

Movassaghi argues Roc Nation discriminated against him on the basis of his association with a person with a disability (his father) and thus violated the ADA. Although the ADA is often used by employees regarding their own disabilities, it can also be used by employees who believe their employer took adverse action against them because of a relationship or association with a person who has a disability. Movassaghi also insists that Roc Nation violated the FMLA by “retaliating” against him for “taking a protected family leave of absence.”

According to the complaint, Movassaghi complied with procedural requirements by filing charges of discrimination with the NY State Division of Human Rights and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which sent him a right to sue letter. The complaint does not reveal if the NY agency found probable cause or found no probable cause, though Movassaghi does not plead any claims under NY law which suggests there may have been a finding of no probable cause. Movassaghi previously sued Roc Nation in July 2021 but withdrew the lawsuit in September 2021.

Roc Nation did not respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for the company will answer the complaint and seek its dismissal.

As with any complaint, Movassaghi’s portrayal of events is not necessarily true or complete. Roc Nation will likely challenge Movassaghi’s depictions as inaccurate or exaggerative. For example, Roc Nation might claim that Movassaghi’s job performance was problematic or worsening. It could also contend that Movassaghi’s furlough had nothing to do with his father or from where Movassaghi performed his work.

Further, Roc Nation might argue that Movassaghi needed to be in the office to perform certain job functions—especially as his colleagues and clients returned to in-person work. In addition, Roc Nation could maintain that as COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in 2021, Movassaghi’s father faced a lower health risk from Movassaghi’s commuting to work.

(This story has been updated to clarify an element of the complaint filed with the NY State Division of Human Rights.)

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle

In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
KENTUCKY STATE
Sportico

ESPN Sued for Firing 2 Employees Who Refused COVID Vaccine

Two former ESPN employees terminated for refusing vaccination against COVID-19 are taking ESPN to court. Allison Williams, a reporter and host from 2010 to 2021, and Beth Faber, a producer from 1991 to 2021, sued the media company and Disney last week for religious discrimination and related claims in Connecticut’s federal district court. The pair are represented by New York attorney Sheldon Karasik, who is also representing three former NBA referees in a similar employment lawsuit against the NBA. As the 83-page complaint tells it, Williams applied for a vaccine exemption in August 2021, citing disability as a reason. She was undergoing...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sportico

Hamlin Charity Taps The Giving Back Fund as Donations Top $8M

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation has partnered with The Giving Back Fund, a national charity umbrella organization, to handle the deluge of donations raised in the wake of Hamlin’s on-field collapse Monday night. In an email to Sportico, Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, said that the new Chasing M’s Foundation Charitable Fund will facilitate all of the “contributions, activities and allocations from Jan 2, 2023, and going forward.” Among other purposes, the partnership is designed to bring the outpouring of philanthropy under the umbrella of a fully vested federal charity. Chasing M’s, which Hamlin started while in college, is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Essence

Did You Know Jay-Z Funded This Lawsuit To Protect Mississippi Inmates?

The legendary rapper teamed up with Yo Gotti to fund a lawsuit against Mississippi for mistreating inmates. Officials now say conditions improved and the lawsuit is over. It’s the Roc in here! In 2020, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti teamed up with Roc Nation to fund a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi for forcing inmates to live in “squalor.” Now, a federal judge has said the lawsuit has been dismissed after conditions have reportedly improved.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jenn Leach

The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick To Executive Produce Hulu Docuseries ‘Killing County’

Colin Kaepernick has partnered with ABC for Killing County, a forthcoming docuseries detailing the circumstances surrounding the 2013 death of a man shot and killed by police in California. The former NFL star will serve as executive producer of the project, which will consist of three episodes and will premiere on Friday, Feb. 3 on Hulu. Actor André Holland, previously seen in Selma and Moonlight, will narrate the docuseries. According to its synopsis, Killing County “takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Cowboys’ Extra Point Failure Screams for More 2-Point Conversion Tries

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was 128-for-134 (95.5%) in his career on extra points going into the team’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. His chance of starting a game with four missed extra points was about one in 250,000. But that’s exactly what he did.  Maher set an NFL record for most missed extra points in a game, but, remarkably, it’s even worse than that. He missed his final extra point of the regular season a week earlier, meaning he actually missed five consecutive extra point tries.  “Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff...
GEORGIA STATE
Sportico

MLS’ FC Dallas Lands Two Jersey Sponsors to Replace MTX

FC Dallas announced new multiyear sponsorships with a pair of North Texas-based health care systems on Wednesday that will include their names on the MLS club’s jerseys. Children’s Health will be the team’s official health care provider, and its name will be featured on Dallas’ primary jersey. UT Southwestern Medical Center is the new hospital partner, and its name will adorn the team’s secondary jersey, set to be unveiled next month. The club would not comment on the financial terms of the deals. Most MLS jersey sponsorships range from $3 million to $5 million per year. In 2022, New York City FC...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

Messi vs. Ronaldo Offers a Window Into the Saudi-Qatar Rivalry

Just when it looked like there would never be another opportunity to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off on the pitch, the two global soccer stars will square off in the middle of the European soccer season—just not on the European continent. Last month, the Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr FC signed Ronaldo for $75 million a year for the next three and a half seasons. And in August 2021, Messi joined Qatari-owned Paris Saint Germain after 20 years at F.C. Barcelona, for $41 million annually. On Thursday, they will meet in a highly anticipated exhibition match between Saudi Arabian stars—made up of...
Sportico

Coyotes’ Mullett Arena Bringing Hockey Buzz Despite Financial Haircut

Mullett Arena has become an unexpected artistic success for the Arizona Coyotes. But the new college hockey building on Arizona State’s campus in Tempe, Ariz., where the Coyotes are averaging 4,600 fans a night, has also been an expected economic brush fire for the National Hockey League club despite much higher ticket prices. The seats are close to the ice. The games are entertaining, featuring fun giveaways such as a miniature wooden hockey stick with a fake mullet hair piece attached. The Coyotes play a much better brand of hockey on the super-quick ice surface than they do on the road.  “It’s...
TEMPE, AZ
Sportico

Board Games Are Booming. Does Sports IP Have a Seat at the Table?

According to market research cited by The Washington Post last month, year-to-date board game sales were up 28% compared to 2019, while strategic card games, such as Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, were up a staggering 208%. So why—despite fans’ clear interest in other forms of sports collectibles—aren’t leagues getting in on that action? Twenty years ago, they did. Following the last sports card boom, Wizards of the Coast (best known for Magic and Dungeon & Dragons) partnered with MLB, the NBA and the NFL to put out a series of sports simulation card games under the Showdown brand. Showdown was partly...
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sportico

Will NCAA Athletes Become Employees? 5 Sports Law Predictions for 2023

Last year was epic for sports law. Expect the same in 2023. Here are five key predictions: 1. College Athletes as Employees Will Make Legal Headway College athletes could become recognized as employees of their schools, conferences and the NCAA in five ways: 1. court ruling; 2. NLRB decision; 3. new federal law; 4. new state law; or 5. voluntary recognition by schools, conferences and/or the NCAA. While employee recognition is unlikely in 2023, expect significant movement.  In Johnson v. NCAA, college athletes argue they are employees in the same vein as their work-study classmates, who are owed minimum wage and overtime pay consistent...
Sportico

Cowboys-Bucs Monday Nighter Signals Detente Between NFL and ESPN

Two decades have elapsed since Tom Brady first matched wits with the Dallas Cowboys, and while that game may be best remembered as a defensive struggle between the Scowling Bills (Parcells and Belichick), it set a precedent. Over the course of the last 20 years, Brady has assembled a 7-0 record against the Cowboys, and tonight he’ll look to extend that streak in his first postseason clash with Jerry Jones’ club. Dallas’ defensive unit doesn’t seem overly concerned about the Brady legend, the formation of which began when many of the current Cowboys were still rocking footy pajamas. During that first...
Sportico

Fired Texas Hoops Coach Could Sue Over Assault Arrest Fallout

On Thursday, the University of Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for cause a month after he was arrested for assault on a family/household member, which is a felony under Texas law. Beard’s attorneys are contesting the firing, which could lead to a breach of contract lawsuit. Beard, 49, is accused of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, at their home on Dec. 12. Texas suspended Beard following the arrest. However, Trew recanted her accusation on Dec. 23, saying Beard did not strangle her and that he acted in self-defense. Trew also maintained she didn’t intend for Beard to be arrested. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Sportico

Courtside Ventures $100M Fund Targets Sports-Related Investments

Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. It also expects to grow its international portfolio. Courtside’s first fund came together in 2016, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert serving as one of two initial anchor investors. This time around, limited partners also include the ownership groups of the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors,...
Sportico

Dodgers Cut Ties With Trevor Bauer After One-Season Suspension

Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment on Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wake of a one-season sexual abuse suspension. The team now has until Thursday to find a trade partner for the Bauer; if they do not, he’ll go through unconditional release waivers and if not claimed, become a free agent. “Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that [Bauer] will no longer be part of our organization,” the team said in a statement. The pitcher also released a statement Friday night that read, in part:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NWSL Set to Add SF Bay, Boston Expansion Teams at $50+ Million Fees

The NWSL is planning to add teams in both the Bay Area and Boston in the coming years, with both ownership groups set to pay expansion fees in excess of $50 million, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. The NWSL, which is also welcoming an expansion franchise in Utah, voted to approve the moves two weeks ago, prior to the league’s draft in Philadelphia, said one of the people, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. Neither deal is done, the people said. The three teams would bring the league’s total to 15, one more than originally planned....
UTAH STATE
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy