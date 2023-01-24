Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify Appleton shooting victim, investigating incident as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’. According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 26, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday January 26, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County Woman Fined for Election Fraud
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
101 WIXX
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving in Columbia County
A woman who fell asleep in the backseat of her car in Columbia County woke up to find a stranger driving the vehicle.
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend man arrested after vehicle and foot pursuit | By West Bend Police
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:24 a.m., a West Bend Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle because the registered owner had an active Washington County arrest warrant for operating without a valid license. The vehicle accelerated after the...
WBAY Green Bay
The history of WBAY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
101 WIXX
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
WSAW
Foot Locker closing customer service center in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Foot Locker says it’s closing its customer service center in Oshkosh. The company says the closing will affect 97 jobs in a notice to the state Department of Workforce Development. All but 2 will be laid off on April 28. The remaining two employees will help close the offices at 600 City Center, and they’ll be let go on May 31.
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
